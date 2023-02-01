Governor Newsom Signs Executive Order to Support Storm Response and Recovery Efforts 1.31.23

Published: Jan 31, 2023

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today signed an executive order to support the state’s ongoing storm response and recovery efforts, including provisions to ease access to unemployment benefits for impacted residents and help ensure adequate staffing by waiving work hour limitations for retired annuitants in local governments. The order also ends waivers enacted during the storms to facilitate fuel transportation and restoration of electrical power.

The text of the executive order can be found here.

California has secured a Presidential Major Disaster Declaration for 12 counties to date, and a Presidential Emergency Declaration to assist storm response and recovery efforts. The Governor has proclaimed a state of emergency statewide and issued an earlier executive order to further bolster the state’s response and support impacted communities.

###