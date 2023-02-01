Award-Winning Action Film Fighting Olympus taken on by Indie Rights
Fighting Olympus, the award winning action drama, has been acquired by US distributor Indie Rights
Everyone can relate to the importance of family and the levels we will go through to protect them.”PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After winning Best Feature Film at the National Black Film Festival and Best Urban Action Film at the Urban Action Showcase International Action Film Festival, US distributor Indie Rights has acquired worldwide rights to the exciting action-drama Fighting Olympus. Written and directed by Julian Vaughan Hampton, Fighting Olympus stars Leslie A. Jones, Devinair Mathis, Corey Roberts, Rich Sands, Caroline Hallum, Haley Jackson, Benjamin Sadipe and Twinkle Kaur.
— Julian Vaughan Hampton
Fighting Olympus tells the story of retired cop Rucker Parks (Leslie A. Jones) that learns his brother Biddle Parks (Devinair Mathis) has been captured by a secret society. He must infiltrate the cult to expose their crimes and rescue his brother. In this intense action-crime drama, a man must choose between family and the call of duty.
Acquired by Indie Rights from Vaughanworks LLC, in association with Zoo House Productions, the film has been released digital and VOD in January, 2023.
Director Julian Vaughan Hampton said, “It is so exciting to share Fighting Olympus with the world. Everyone can relate to the importance of family and the levels we will go through to protect them. Having Indie Rights work with us to spread the reach of our film is a major factor in its success. We're honored to have such a great cast and crew to bring the project to completion. Having a film that combines action and elements of mythology with a dramatic story of love, loss, and redemption is something I feel our viewers will connect to."
Fighting Olympus is available on Amazon Prime and will expand to more platforms soon.
