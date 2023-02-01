Submit Release
Topicus.com Inc. Announces Release Date for Fourth Quarter Results

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Topicus.com Inc. (TSXV:TOI) announced today it intends to release its fourth quarter results on February 7, 2023.

The Company’s quarterly results will be disseminated via press release and made available on the Company’s website (www.topicus.com) and SEDAR, after markets close on Tuesday, February 7, 2023.  

About Topicus.com Inc.

Topicus’ subordinate voting shares are listed on the Toronto Venture Stock Exchange under the symbol "TOI". Topicus acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses.

Contact:

Jamal Baksh
Chief Financial Officer
416-861-9677


