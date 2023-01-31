Erasmus+: call for proposals for capacity building projects in the field of youth

The EU-funded programme Erasmus+ is looking for capacity building projects in the field of youth.

Capacity-building projects are international cooperation projects based on multilateral partnerships between organisations active in the field of youth and presenting countries associated and not associated with the Erasmus+ Programme. They aim to support international cooperation and policy dialogue in the field of youth and non-formal learning, as a driver of sustainable socio-economic development and well-being of youth organisations and young people.

Proposals should focus on one or more of the following thematic areas: political participation and dialogue with decision-makers, inclusion of young people with fewer opportunities, democracy, rule of law and values; engagement and employability of young people, peace and post-conflict reconciliation, environment and climate, anti-discrimination and gender equality, digital and entrepreneurial skills.

Funded projects will be able to integrate a wide range of cooperation, exchange, communication and other activities, including the development of tools and methods, of new forms of training and youth work, organisation of mobility activities, events, seminars,workshops, and networking.

The total budget for the competition is €6.9 million.

The deadline for applications is 8 March.

