Armenia: creative industries expo ‘Katapult Pavilion 2023’ looking for participants

The EU-supported ‘Katapult Pavilion 2023: Scenius’, a creative industries expo, is now open for applications from participants. The exhibition will take place from 31 March to 30 April 2023 in the Armenian capital Yerevan.

Katapult Pavilion is both an exhibition and marketplace for catalysing Armenia’s creative economy. The expo will feature a series of ‘Capsules’, mini pavilions within the overall expo that highlight a creative sector. In parallel, Katapult Stage will feature a collective event programme and a Performance Art programme curated and coordinated by ARé Performing Arts Festival. Companies are invited to submit their proposals for both Capsule Projects and Katapult Stage.

The project offers support for exhibition installation costs equivalent to 600,000 AMD per one capsule project.

The deadline for applications is 6 February.

