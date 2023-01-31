Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,171 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 348,672 in the last 365 days.

Armenia: creative industries expo ‘Katapult Pavilion 2023’ looking for participants

The EU-supported ‘Katapult Pavilion 2023: Scenius’, a creative industries expo, is now open for applications from participants. The exhibition will take place from 31 March to 30 April 2023 in the Armenian capital Yerevan.

Katapult Pavilion is both an exhibition and marketplace for catalysing Armenia’s creative economy. The expo will feature a series of ‘Capsules’, mini pavilions within the overall expo that highlight a creative sector. In parallel, Katapult Stage will feature a collective event programme and a Performance Art programme curated and coordinated by ARé Performing Arts Festival. Companies are invited to submit their proposals for both Capsule Projects and Katapult Stage.

The project offers support for exhibition installation costs equivalent to 600,000 AMD per one capsule project.

The deadline for applications is 6 February.

Find out more

Press release

You just read:

Armenia: creative industries expo ‘Katapult Pavilion 2023’ looking for participants

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.