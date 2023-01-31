Nội Bài Airport serves over 5,600 flights with 900,000 passengers during Tết holiday

VIETNAM, January 31 -

HÀ NỘI — The Hà Nội-based Nội Bài International Airport served 5,619 flights during the long Tết (Lunar New Year) holiday between January 19-29, up 49 per cent annually, including 1,789 international and 3,829 domestic flights.

The number of passengers hit nearly 900,000, up 71 per cent, including 246,000 foreigners.

However, the number of domestic passengers was over 80 per cent of the summer peak season 2022 while the number of foreign passengers was about 70-75 per cent of that before COVID-19 in 2019, a leader of the airport said.

Nội Bài airport raised the security level between January 16-28, increased the number of security personnel by 20 per cent compared to normal days; opened all check-in counters; and operated security scanners at maximum level, among other works.

With the launch of iNIA app before Lunar New Year passengers, passengers could completely look up and update flight information anytime, any where from their personal phones, taking full initiative for their journey. — VNS