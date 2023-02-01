AesirX launches new Headless CMS experience to shape the future of Privacy by Design

AesirX, known for open source, privacy-first technology, releases more solutions to ease the developer's burden in deploying content headlessly to new channels.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AesirX Content is an Open Source, headless content management system (CMS) designed for agencies and developers who want to easily build custom websites and modify existing ones. It comes with migrators for WordPress and Joomla! to welcome all community members who want to switch to privacy-first technology. The freemium edition includes marketing automation software (DMA), asset management and storage (DAM), 1st-party analytics, intelligent business insights, and Single Sign On - facilitated by Concordium’s zero knowledge ID technology. This Web2 + Web3 integration is a winning combo for increased security and convenience.

The AesirX Solutions Series delivers privacy-enhancing technologies like no other. Over the space of two years, AesirX is delivering 20 different marketing platforms and solutions to face 2023’s tracking cookies ban head-on and address the current problems of retargeting and illegal third-party data tactics.

Privacy is embedded into the design using unique technology such as a locally hosted JavaScript solution that gathers and stores data legally and compliantly in accordance with GDPR and other regional legislation.

1st-party data is a simple method of data collection that protects users’ privacy by giving users the right to directly share their data with whomever they wish. 3rd-party data has shown its vulnerability to being abused and leaves users with no say in who has access to their personal information.

AesirX’s Single Sign On is facilitated by Concordium’s zero Knowledge ID layer, which ensures that users can share their data with businesses while remaining anonymous. As Concordium’s technology is built as a blockchain that users can make use of to store and verify their data and allow for cross-site tracking that allows for a more personalized user experience across the internet.

The Community Edition is a free Open Source option ideal for individual developers who want to explore a modern stack of headless microservices. This freemium version, downloadable from GitHub, comes with DMA for content marketing automation and DAM for digital asset handling.

Also included within the free Open Source tier are both AesirX Analytics and AesirX BI technologies to provide legal 1st-party web Analytics for 1st-party data insights and Business Intelligence for any organization across multiple platforms and devices.

If that wasn’t enough, the crowning glory which ties in all the above tools, and becomes the key to cross-site data tracking, retargeting, and pre-targeting; AesirX SSO is also included as standard. With Concordium zero Knowledge ID Layer, it ensures zero knowledge-based security, and can also be enabled for all users of any site, shop, or app to allow for optional secure login using zK security. No personal information is exchanged and there are no known ways of brute forcing access usually seen with other Content Management Systems.

There are also three more tiers for start-ups (Starter Edition - $49), small to medium teams (Team Edition $99), and growing organizations (Growth Edition $249), plus a fully hosted and managed Enterprise Edition ($1,000). So, AesirX Content is perfect for any sized organization.

“AesirX Content offers a very simple Content Management Experience and natively offers migrations from CMSs including WordPress and Joomla to welcome in everyone from the Open Source Community, says Ronni K Gothard Christiansen. “To ensure all administrators feel at home in AesirX Content, we are also launching a few ‘forks’ of AesirX Content that feel a little like home if you’re coming from WordPress or Joomla!”.

The groundbreaking CMS makes marketing easy as it gathers and connects all the functions of marketing in one system and allows for the customization of users’ experiences based on their preferences and history across the internet. AesirX’s partnership with Concordium makes sure to protect users’ data rights and safety. Businesses can only gain access to users’ data after their explicit consent and the risk of data leakage is reduced as brute forcing is no longer possible.

About AesirX

AesirX is solely focused on providing privacy-first technology to everyone around the world so that they can take back control of their data privacy and have access to democratized marketing software. Launching 20 Solutions in 2 years, AesirX offers protection for consumer privacy in a variety of ways and all their technology is Open Source so that everyone has access.

Go to content.aesirx.io for more information or use the ‘AesirX Solutions’ drop-down menu to select a specific product.

