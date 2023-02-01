Submit Release
Secretary Blinken’s Call with Moroccan Foreign Minister Bourita

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita on shared priorities in the bilateral relationship and efforts to advance regional stability. Secretary Blinken also discussed his recent travel and engagements with Egyptian, Israeli, and Palestinian leaders, during which he called for deescalation and an end to the cycle of violence. The Secretary commended the Foreign Minister for Morocco’s commitment to promoting peace and security in the region, including through Morocco’s participation in the Negev Forum.

