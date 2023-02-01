WOMEN EMPOWERMENT ON MISS AM.SAMOA’S AGENDA

SAMOA, February 1 - By: Marc Membrere

Reigning Miss American Samoa Kauhani Mea’alofa Teisa Fuimaono’s motivation for the crown is her people and her culture, and the Miss Pacific Islands platform is the perfect vehicle to promote the empowerment of women.

Her motivation comes from the people of American Samoa, and what she does is her way of giving back to the people and culture that she was raised in. “As Miss American Samoa and as part of my duties and obligations, I am here to serve,” she reiterates.

“I am here to help inspire and help our people in whatever role I am called upon to provide with guidance and support from the Almighty,” she adds.

And her primary strategy if God wills that she will be crowned as the next Miss Pacific Islands is to strengthen the Empowering of women not only within the territory but on the regional level.

“When we empower women, I think of the ones that have already extended that empowerment to me, our leaders from before us. Now we have women lawyers, we have women doctors, we have women that are pilots and it’s just limitless,” she says.

“You do not need to limit yourself to what you think that only women are only capable of. We are so much more and we can be as long as we are willing to take the time for education and to take the time to serve our people.”Kauhani looks up to her mother as a role model drawing inspiration from her and is grateful for making her the person she is today.

Although born and raised in Hawaii, she grew up as a proud Samoan, her culture, her heritage and her roots. She has since moved to American Samoa after claiming the crown in 2021.Today Kauhani works for the American Samoa Visitors Bureau and she is thankful to American Samoa’s Government Lemanu P.S Mauga and Lieutenant Governor Taulauega E.V Ale for supporting her journey to Samoa to represent American Samoa as a contestant in the Miss Pacific Islands pageant.

“Our leaders are the ones who are the backbone to our entire society and they have helped us to come this far,” she says.The reigning Miss American Samoa is also thankful for the support of family and friends, the business community and the Miss American Samoa Incorporation for their ongoing support.

PHOTO: Marc Membrere