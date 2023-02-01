Submit Release
Solera National Bancorp Announces Fourth Quarter Results

Year to Date Net Income of $18.2 million

LAKEWOOD, CO / ACCESSWIRE / January 31, 2023 / Solera National Bancorp, Inc. SLRK ("Company"), the holding company for Solera National Bank ("Bank"), a business-focused bank located in the Denver metropolitan area, today reported financial results for the three months and 12 months ended December 31, 2022. For the fourth quarter of 2022, net income was $4.98 million for the quarter and $18.16 million for the year as of December 31, 2022.

2022 Financial Highlights

The Company experienced record earnings in 2022. Net income for the year was $18.2 million compared to $11.1 million for 2021. The company had tremendous growth in 2022 growing its assets from $651.17 million as of December 31, 2021 to $994.88 million as of December 31, 2022.

  • Income per share increased 64.7% to $4.25 per share as of December 31, 2022, from $2.58 per share for 2021.
  • Efficiency ratio for 2022 finished at 37.5%.
  • Return on equity increased to 33.29% from the prior year of 20.84%.
  • Pre-tax Pre-Prevision income was $23.56 million for 2022 which was a $7.29 Million increase from 2021.

Michael Quagliano, Executive Chairman of the Board, commented: "We are all sad to announce our friend and fellow Solera Bank warrior (Cheri Walz EVP/CFO) has taken up with a local tribe 10 min from her home. I am certain it was a hard decision, but we are happy you're back home with your loved ones. You did great things for this Bank. You will be missed."

Solera has completed a successful search for a new CFO, and we are very excited about the wealth of knowledge and experience that our candidate will bring to the bank. Specifics regarding the position will be included in a separate press release once the new CFO officially assumes their position.

Steve Snailum, COO, commented: "We have worked extremely hard to maximize financial performance and prepare for the future. Our commitment to our customers and shareholders remains a dominate cultural theme for our bank. The employees of the bank have worked tirelessly to execute their duties with skill, poise and enthusiasm. Operationally, Solera is continuing to stay on the cutting edge of efficiency and security through vigilant process management and quality control."

Kreighton Reed, commented: "Our growth in 2022 was unparalleled in the banks history. After more than 10 years of a lower interest rate environment Solera was able to take advantage of the higher yield environment and add a mix of higher yielding assets that will reward shareholders for years to come. Our efficiency ratio and our return on equity are strong indicators that we put the shareholder first."

Tim Pester, Controller, commented: "Solera National Bank recorded another stellar quarter, and an even better 2022. With record highs in year end net income and great returns on both equity and assets. This is thanks to the hard work from an incredible team. The bank was able to keep cost of funds low in spite of a rising rate environment thanks to the large portfolio of non-interest bearing deposits. Solera is continuing to push the growth of non-interest and other stable deposits to help fund growth in loans and investments. With these deposit tools, Solera is setting itself up to be profitable now and in the future"

About Solera National Bancorp, Inc.

Solera National Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 to organize and serve as the holding company for Solera National Bank, which opened for business in September 2007. Solera National Bank is a community bank serving the needs of emerging businesses and real estate investors. At the core of Solera National Bank is welcoming, attentive and respectful customer service, a focus on supporting a growing and diverse economy, and a passion to serve our community through service, education, and volunteerism. For more information, please visit http://www.SoleraBank.com.

This press release contains statements that may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The statements contained in this release, which are not historical facts and that relate to future plans or projected results of Solera National Bancorp, Inc. and its wholly owned subsidiary, Solera National Bank, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, anticipated, or implied. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement. Readers of this release are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Contacts: Steve Snailum, COO (303) 209-8600

FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW

SOLERA NATIONAL BANCORP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
(unaudited)

($000s)

 12/31/2022 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 12/31/2021

ASSETS

Cash and due from banks

 $ 3,490 $ 2,683 $ 4,714 $ 4,025 $ 4,124

Federal funds sold

 - - - 31,000 12,000

Interest-bearing deposits with banks

 1,499 2,379 1,788 2,459 1,251

Investment securities, available-for-sale

 165,775 154,044 171,151 141,175 130,199

Investment securities, held-to-maturity

 205,450 205,475 125,890 51,965 10,500

FHLB and Federal Reserve Bank stocks, at cost

 3,954 3,843 5,400 1,626 2,853

Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans, gross

 578 589 10,709 37,951 50,901

Net deferred (fees)/expenses, PPP loans

 (6 ) (7 ) (271 ) (1,026 ) (1,493 )

Net PPP loans

 572 582 10,438 36,925 49,408

Traditional loans, gross

 578,012 539,568 461,447 433,506 419,638

Net deferred (fees)/expenses, traditional loans

 (391 ) (417 ) (433 ) (444 ) (422 )

Allowance for loan and lease losses

 (8,005 ) (8,004 ) (7,153 ) (7,153 ) (6,452 )

Net traditional loans

 569,616 531,147 453,861 425,909 412,764

Premises and equipment, net

 25,266 25,040 14,104 14,195 18,830

Accrued interest receivable

 5,825 5,833 4,352 3,689 2,756

Bank-owned life insurance

 4,891 4,864 5,094 5,068 5,042

Other assets

 8,546 11,003 19,410 3,910 1,450

TOTAL ASSETS

 994,884 $ 946,893 $ 816,202 $ 721,946 $ 651,177


LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

 $ 551,990 $ 543,260 $ 543,956 $ 515,929 $ 464,050

Interest-bearing demand deposits

 40,853 33,236 10,392 10,100 11,071

Savings and money market deposits

 202,542 170,148 113,819 117,799 93,937

Time deposits

 84,398 108,520 17,735 18,743 18,860

Total deposits

 879,783 855,164 685,902 662,571 587,918


Accrued interest payable

 438 238 124 33 36

Short-term borrowings

 52,175 37,223 72,634 - -

Long-term FHLB borrowings

 4,000 4,000 4,000 4,000 4,000

Accounts payable and other liabilities

 759 628 1,166 1,102 294

TOTAL LIABILITIES

 937,155 897,253 763,826 667,706 592,248


Common stock

 43 43 43 43 43

Additional paid-in capital

 38,748 38,748 38,748 38,748 38,748

Retained earnings

 37,978 32,994 28,094 23,008 19,809

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) gain

 (19,040 ) (22,145 ) (14,509 ) (7,559 ) 329

TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

 57,729 49,640 52,376 54,240 58,929

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

 994,884 $ 946,893 $ 816,202 $ 721,946 $ 651,177

SOLERA NATIONAL BANCORP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited)


Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended

($000s, except per share data)

 12/31/2022 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 12/31/2022 12/31/2021

Interest and dividend income






Interest and fees on traditional loans

 $ 7,678 $ 6,140 $ 4,935 $ 4,561 $ 4,426 $ 23,314 $ 14,227

Interest and fees on PPP loans

 2 277 824 581 821 1,684 4,218

Investment securities

 3,500 3,130 2,215 1,201 876 10,046 2,670

Dividends on bank stocks

 64 68 51 17 19 200 91

Other

 18 18 2 - 38 11

Total interest income

 $ 11,262 9,633 8,027 6,360 $ 6,142 35,282 21,217

Interest expense

Deposits

 2,322 1,062 300 221 189 3,905 755

FHLB & Fed borrowings

 480 327 159 17 20 983 101

Total interest expense

 2,802 1,389 459 238 209 4,888 856

Net interest income

 8,460 8,244 7,568 6,122 5,933 30,394 20,361

Provision for loan and lease losses

 5 859 10 702 837 1,576 1,596

Net interest income after
provision for loan and lease losses

8,455 7,385 7,558 5,420 5,096 28,818 18,765

Noninterest income

Customer service and other fees

 303 257 321 300 264 1,181 1,073

Other income

 726 551 183 262 118 1,722 464

Gain on sale of loan

 - - - 943 - 943 -

Gain on sale of securities

 96 478 1,179 278 1,753 2,180

Total noninterest income

 1,125 1,286 1,683 1,505 660 5,599 3,717

Noninterest expense

Employee compensation and benefits

 1,949 1,690 1,800 1,651 1,189 7,090 4,364

Occupancy

 310 198 177 215 174 900 669

Professional fees

 110 65 119 101 115 395 328

Other general and administrative

 1,406 974 825 841 665 4,046 2,447

Total noninterest expense

 3,775 2,927 2,921 2,808 2,143 12,431 7,808

Net Income Before Taxes

 $ 5,805 $ 5,744 $ 6,320 $ 4,117 $ 3,613 $ 21,986 $ 14,674

Income Tax Expense

 821 843 1,235 919 990 3,818 3,584

Net Income

 $ 4,984 $ 4,901 $ 5,085 $ 3,198 $ 2,623 $ 18,168 $ 11,090

Income Per Share

 1.16 $ 1.14 $ 1.18 $ 0.74 $ 0.61 $ 4.25 $ 2.58

Tangible Book Value Per Share

 13.43 $ 11.54 $ 12.18 $ 12.61 $ 13.73 $ 13.43 $ 13.70

WA Shares outstanding

 4,299,953 4,299,953 4,299,953 4,299,953 4,297,216 4,276,953 4,297,216

Pre-Tax Pre-Provision Income

 5,810 $ 6,603 $ 6,330 $ 4,819 $ 4,450 $ 23,562 $ 16,270

Net Interest Margin

 3.97 % 4.18 % 3.81 % 4.05 % 3.92 % 4.04 % 3.92 %

Cost of Funds

 1.21 % 0.66 % 0.25 % 0.15 % 0.15 % 0.62 % 0.17 %

Efficiency Ratio

 39.78 % 32.34 % 36.19 % 42.01 % 33.94 % 37.33 % 35.66 %

Return on Average Assets

 2.05 % 2.22 % 2.64 % 1.86 % 1.74 % 2.20 % 2.04 %

Return on Average Equity

 37.14 % 38.43 % 38.16 % 22.61 % 18.26 % 33.29 % 20.84 %

Community Bank Leverage Ratio (CBLR)

 7.9 % 8.1 % 8.4 % 8.9 % 11.3 %

Asset Quality:

Non-performing loans to gross loans

 0.93 % 1.01 % 1.20 % 1.30 % 1.58 %

Non-performing assets to total assets

 0.54 % 0.57 % 0.68 % 0.78 % 1.02 %

Allowance for loan losses to gross traditional loans

 1.38 % 1.48 % 1.55 % 1.65 % 1.54 %

Criticized loans/assets:

Special mention

 23,566 $ 19,385 $ 11,661 $ 11,742 $ 17,745

Substandard: Accruing

 1,739 1,911 1,931 12,882 3,766

Substandard: Nonaccrual

 5,364 5,431 5,530 5,631 6,629

Doubtful

 - - - - -

Total criticized loans

 30,669 $ 26,727 $ 19,122 $ 30,255 $ 28,140

Other real estate owned

 - - - - -

Investment securities

 - - - - -

Total criticized assets

 30,669 $ 26,727 $ 19,122 $ 30,255 $ 28,140

Criticized assets to total assets

 3.08 % 2.82 % 2.34 % 4.19 % 4.32 %

