Governor Abbott Touts Educational Freedom At Parent Empowerment Night In Corpus Christi

January 31, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott tonight highlighted the need to expand educational freedom and parental rights in their children's education at a Parent Empowerment Night at Annapolis Christian Academy in Corpus Christi.

“Our job, as leaders of Texas, is to provide the best education possible for our children,” said Governor Abbott. “Hundreds of thousands of people move to Texas every year because of the freedom and opportunity that Texas provides—and because in Texas we don’t like government running our lives. Parents know that same freedom and opportunity should apply to their children’s education. No one knows better how a child can flourish than their parents, but without educational freedom parents are hindered in helping their child succeed. That must change, and it must change this legislative session.”

While Governor Abbott has provided more funding for public schools and teacher pay raises than any Governor in Texas history, he noted that more money does not always lead to better-quality education for all students. One way in which parents are able to choose the best learning option for their child is through education savings accounts (ESA). In 2020, Governor Abbott created a limited ESA for special needs students, and the Texas legislature is proposing an increase in funding for the program because of its overwhelming success.

The Governor was joined by Nueces County Judge Connie Scott, Annapolis Christian Academy Headmaster Travis Lockyer, Texas Public Policy Foundation Campaign Director Mandy Drogin, and other elected officials and parent empowerment advocates.

Hosted by the Parent Empowerment Coalition, Parent Empowerment Night brings together education leaders and stakeholders to discuss education reform and the growing need for parental empowerment in their children’s education.