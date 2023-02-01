Manifest Vegas 2023 Virtual Press Room Live with Breaking News Announcements!

View the New Product Launches, New Partnerships, C-suite Announcements and New Funding Rounds All Under One Roof.

Manifest Vegas kicks off today with several companies unveiling a new product, new partnership and new funding rounds. Companies making an announcement include: Azarc, Banyan Technology, Daimler Truck North America, DHL Supply Chain, Dronamics, EasyPost, Emerge, Enveyo, FreightPOP, Hangar A, Inmar Post-Purchase, Maersk, Makara Insights, Mujin, OneRail, OnFleet, OPTIFLOW, Orderful, project44, SemiCab, and Terraline, Warp Technology, Flock Freight, Shipper HQ.

Over 3,000 attendees have gathered in Las Vegas for the 2nd annual Manifest event which features 3 days of content, an Expo Hall with 200+ exhibitors, an innovation stage, unlimited 1-to-1 meetings and 3 receptions followed by an Official After Party headlined by a Grammy-Award winning performance!

About Manifest:

Manifest is brought to you by the same team that created Blueprint, HR Transform and The Future of Logistics Tech Summit. Manifest will offer unparalleled access to a comprehensive gathering of entrepreneurs, investors and executives from BCOs/Shippers. This year's event will bring together over 3,000 executives on January 31st - February 2nd, 2023 at Caesars Forum, Las Vegas.

