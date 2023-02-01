Submit Release
EAGLE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. ANNOUNCES 2022 FOURTH QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS

BERRYVILLE, Va., Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Eagle Financial Services, Inc. EFSI, the holding company for Bank of Clarke, whose divisions include Bank of Clarke Wealth Management, announced its fourth quarter 2022 results. Select highlights for the fourth quarter include:

  • Net income of $3.2 million

  • Basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.92

  • Loan activity:

    • Sales - $58.6 million

    • Net growth - $121.5 million

Brandon Lorey, President and CEO, stated, "The Bank of Clarke and its employees delivered a number of records for Eagle Financial Services, Inc. in 2022, including loan growth, earnings, earnings per share, and revenue, despite a significantly higher interest rate environment driving increased competition for core deposits. For the year, the Bank's commercial and residential lending team along with our niche marine division, LV Finance, delivered loan growth of $338.0 million or 25.5%. The Bank also reached a new after-tax earnings record of $14.5 million translating to a record EPS of $4.17 per share and top line revenue of $62.6 million. Additionally, the Bank's Trust and Wealth Management division broke through the $500 million threshold in Assets Under Management (AUM) over the year and contributed over $1 million in after tax-revenue to the company, more than three times its historical contribution. We continue to remain focused on our customers, community, and shareholders by providing the customer service of Main Street with the product set of Wall Street. Thanks to our phenomenal staff for their continued and tireless work in putting our customers in the center of everything we do, as we work to earn the moniker of being the trusted financial partners for all we serve in the Valley and Northern Virginia."

Income Statement Review

Net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 was $3.2 million reflecting a decrease of 21.7% from the quarter ended September 30, 2022 and an increase of 40.0% from the quarter ended December 31, 2021. The decrease from the quarter ended September 30, 2022 was primarily due to the $930 thousand provision for loan losses that was expensed during the fourth quarter of 2022 to keep pace with loan growth.  The increase from the quarter ended December 31, 2021 was mainly driven by increased net interest income led by strong loan growth.  Net income was $4.1 million for the three-month period ended September 30, 2022 and $2.3 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021.

Net interest income for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 was $13.3 million reflecting an increase of 2.8% from the quarter ended September 30, 2022 and an increase of 19.5% from the quarter ended December 31, 2021. Net interest income was $12.9 million and $11.1 million for the quarters ended September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively.  The increase in net interest income from the quarters ended September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 resulted primarily from growth in the Company's loan portfolio along with the rising interest rate environment.

Total loan interest income was $15.1 million and $13.3 million for the quarters ended December 31, 2022 and September 30, 2022, respectively.  Total loan interest income was $10.7 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. Total loan interest income increased $4.4 million or 41.7% from the quarter ended December 31, 2021 to the quarter ended December 31, 2022. Average loans for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 were $1.26 billion compared to $963.9 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021.  The tax equivalent yield on average loans for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 was 4.78%, an increase of 38 basis points from the 4.40% average yield for the same time period in 2021. The majority of this increase in yield can be attributed to the current rising interest rate environment.

Interest and dividend income from the investment portfolio was $879 thousand for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 compared to $932 thousand for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. Interest income and dividend income from the investment portfolio was $784 thousand for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. The decrease in interest and dividend income between the third and fourth quarters of 2022 resulted from the sale of securities during the third quarter of 2022. The increase in interest and dividend income between the quarters ended December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021 resulted from the increase in yields on securities purchased during 2022. Average investments for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 were $154.3 million compared to $197.1 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. The tax equivalent yield on average investments for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 was 2.26%, up 19 basis points from 2.07% for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 and up 62 basis points from 1.64% for the quarter ended December 31, 2021.

Total interest expense was $2.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and $1.5 million and $373 thousand for three months ended September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively. The increase in interest expense resulted from increases on rates paid on deposit accounts, the subordinated notes that the Company issued on March 31, 2022, which are currently paying a 4.5% fixed rate, and Federal Home Loan Bank advances of $175 million entered into during the third and fourth quarters of 2022. The average cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased 57 and 103 basis points when comparing the quarter ended December 31, 2022 to the quarters ended September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively. The average balance of interest-bearing liabilities increased $65.6 million from the quarter ended September 30, 2022 to the quarter ended December 31, 2022. The average balance of interest-bearing liabilities increased $225.6 million from the quarter ended December 31, 2021 to the same period in 2022.

The net interest margin was 3.68% for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. For the quarters ended September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, the net interest margin was 3.72% and 3.67%, respectively. The Company's net interest margin is not a measurement under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States, but it is a common measure used by the financial services industry to determine how profitably earning assets are funded. The Company's net interest margin is calculated by dividing tax equivalent net interest income by total average earning assets. Tax equivalent net interest income is calculated by grossing up interest income for the amounts that are non-taxable (i.e., municipal income) then subtracting interest expense. The tax rate utilized is 21%.

Noninterest income was $3.1 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, which represented a decrease of $75 thousand or 2.4% from the $3.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022. Noninterest income for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 was $3.4 million. The $273 thousand or 8.1% decrease between the quarters ended December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2022 was driven mainly by lower gains on the sale of loans held for sale which were largely impacted by the rising interest rate environment.

Noninterest expense increased $490 thousand, or 4.4%, to $11.5 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 from $11.1 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. The largest increase was in other operating expenses, which includes loan expense.  This increase was due mainly to the high loan volume experienced during the fourth quarter of 2022. Noninterest expense was $11.9 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, representing a decrease of $335 thousand or 2.8% when comparing the quarter ended December 31, 2022 to the quarter ended December 31, 2021. An increase in salaries and benefits expenses was noted between the fourth quarter of 2022 and the same period in 2021. Annual pay increases, newly hired employees, incentive plan accruals and increased insurance costs have attributed to these increases. The number of full-time equivalent employees (FTEs) has increased from 221 at December 31, 2021, to 241 at December 31, 2022. This increase was offset by a large decrease in professional fees and more specifically, legal expenses. Legal expenses were higher in the fourth quarter of 2021 primarily from the expansion of the Bank's wealth management business line and also its build out of the marine lending division. Approximately $2.0 million of those expenses were one-time fees.

Asset Quality and Provision for Loan Losses

Nonperforming assets consist of nonaccrual loans, loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing, other real estate owned (foreclosed properties), and repossessed assets. Nonperforming assets increased from $2.4 million or 0.16% of total assets at September 30, 2022 to $2.6 million or 0.16% of total assets at December 31, 2022. Nonperforming assets were $2.8 million at December 31, 2021.  Total nonaccrual loans were $2.2 million at December 31, 2022 and $2.4 million at September 30, 2022. Nonaccrual loans were $2.7 million at December 31, 2021. The majority of all nonaccrual loans are secured by real estate and management evaluates the financial condition of these borrowers and the value of any collateral on these loans. The results of these evaluations are used to estimate the amount of losses which may be realized on the disposition of these nonaccrual loans.  Other real estate owned was $108 thousand and zero at December 31, 2022 and September 30, 2022, respectively.

The Company may, under certain circumstances, restructure loans in troubled debt restructurings as a concession to a borrower when the borrower is experiencing financial distress. Formal, standardized loan restructuring programs are not utilized by the Company. Each loan considered for restructuring is evaluated based on customer circumstances and may include modifications to one or more loan provision. Such restructured loans are included in impaired loans but may not necessarily be nonperforming loans. At December 31, 2022, the Company had 28 troubled debt restructurings totaling $4.6 million. Approximately $4.4 million or 26 loans are performing loans, while the remaining loans are on non-accrual status. At September 30, 2022, the Company had 26 troubled debt restructurings totaling $4.4 million. Approximately $4.2 million or 24 loans were performing loans, while the remaining loans were on non-accrual status.

The Company realized $454 thousand in net charge-offs for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 versus $895 thousand in net recoveries for the three months ended September 30, 2022. During the three months ended December 31, 2021, $39 thousand in net recoveries were recognized. The amount of provision for loan losses reflects the results of the Bank's analysis used to determine the adequacy of the allowance for loan losses. The Company recorded $930 thousand in provision for loan loss for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 due to the significant growth of the loan portfolio during the quarter. The Company recognized provision for loan losses of zero and $300 thousand for the quarters ended September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively. The lack of provision for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 was due to the large net recovery that was recognized during the quarter.  The provision for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 resulted mostly from loan growth during the quarter. The ratio of allowance for loan losses to total loans was 0.85% at December 31, 2022 and 0.89% at September 30, 2022.  The ratio of allowance for loan losses to total loans was 0.89% at December 31, 2021. The decrease in the ratio of the allowance for loan losses to total loans is mainly attributable to the type of new loans that are being originated in the portfolio. The majority of growth has been in the commercial real estate and marine loan pools, which have a lower allocation percentage than the overall portfolio. The ratio of allowance for loan losses to total nonaccrual loans was 518.86% at December 31, 2022.  The ratio of allowance for loan losses to total nonaccrual loans was 442.59% and 488.85% at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively. Management's judgment in determining the level of the allowance is based on evaluations of the collectability of loans while taking into consideration such factors as trends in delinquencies and charge-offs, changes in the nature and volume of the loan portfolio, current economic conditions that may affect a borrower's ability to repay and the value of collateral, overall portfolio quality and review of specific potential losses. The Company is committed to maintaining an allowance at a level that adequately reflects the risk inherent in the loan portfolio.

Total Consolidated Assets

Total consolidated assets of the Company at December 31, 2022 were $1.62 billion, which represented an increase of $143.6 million or 9.75% from total assets of $1.47 billion at September 30, 2022. At December 31, 2021, total consolidated assets were $1.30 billion. Total net loans increased $121.5 million from $1.19 billion at September 30, 2022 to $1.31 billion at December 31, 2022. During the quarter ended December 31, 2022, $58.6 million in loans were sold. The Company sold $961 thousand in mortgage loans on the secondary market and $57.7 million of loans from the commercial and consumer loan portfolios. These loan sales resulted in net gains of $55 thousand. Total securities increased $2.0 million from $156.4 million at September 30, 2022, to $158.4 million at December 31, 2022.  At December 31, 2021, total investment securities were $193.4 million and net loans were $976.9 million. The growth in total loans and total assets was largely due to organic loan portfolio growth as the Company expands lending types and markets.

Deposits and Other Borrowings

Total deposits increased to $1.26 billion as of December 31, 2022 when compared to September 30, 2022 deposits of $1.25 billion. At December 31, 2021 total deposits were $1.18 billion.  The growth in deposits was mainly organic growth as the Company continues to expand and grow into newer market areas.

The Company had $175.0 million and $75.0 million, respectively, in outstanding borrowings from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta at December 31, 2022 and September 30, 2022.  There were no outstanding borrowings from the Federal Home Loan Bank as of December 31, 2021. At December 31, 2022, the Company had $33.0 million outstanding in fed funds purchased. There were no outstanding fed funds purchased as of September 30, 2022 or December 31, 2021.  These borrowings were used mainly to fund the strong loan growth that occurred during the quarter ended December 31, 2022.

On March 31, 2022, the Company entered into Subordinated Note Purchase Agreements with certain qualified institutional buyers and accredited institutional investors, pursuant to which the Company issued 4.50% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes due 2032, in the aggregate principal amount of $30.0 million.

Equity

Shareholders' equity was $101.7 million and $98.5 million at December 31, 2022 and September 30, 2022, respectively. Shareholders' equity was $110.3 million at December 31, 2021. The decrease in shareholder's equity at December 31, 2022 in comparison to December 31, 2021 was driven by the other comprehensive loss from the unrealized loss on available for sale securities. The book value of the Company at December 31, 2022 was $29.15 per common share. Total common shares outstanding were 3,490,086 at December 31, 2022. On January 25, 2023, the board of directors declared a $0.30 per common share cash dividend for shareholders of record as of February 6, 2023 and payable on February 17, 2023.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information contained in this discussion may include "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements relate to the Company's future operations and are generally identified by phrases such as "the Company expects," "the Company believes" or words of similar import. Although the Company believes that its expectations with respect to the forward-looking statements are based upon reliable assumptions within the bounds of its knowledge of its business and operations, there can be no assurance that actual results, performance or achievements of the Company will not differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Factors that could have a material adverse effect on the operations and future prospects of the Company include, but are not limited to: changes in interest rates and general economic conditions; the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, including on the Company's credit quality and business operations, as well as its impact on general economic and financial market conditions; the legislative and regulatory climate; monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. Government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury and Federal Reserve; the quality or composition of the Company's loan or investment portfolios; demand for loan products; deposit flows; competition; demand for financial services in the Company's market area; acquisitions and dispositions; the Company's ability to keep pace with new technologies; a failure in or breach of the Company's operational or security systems or infrastructure, or those of third-party vendors or other service providers, including as a result of cyberattacks; the Company's capital and liquidity requirements; changes in tax and accounting rules, principles, policies and guidelines; and other factors included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

 

EAGLE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.
KEY STATISTICS

For the Three Months Ended


4Q22

3Q22

2Q22

1Q22

4Q21

Net Income (dollars in thousands)

$

3,197

$

4,082

$

3,992

$

3,250

$

2,283

Earnings per share, basic

$

0.92

$

1.17

$

1.14

$

0.94

$

0.66

Earnings per share, diluted

$

0.92

$

1.17

$

1.14

$

0.94

$

0.66

Return on average total assets

0.83

%

1.12

%

1.16

%

0.99

%

0.70

%

Return on average total equity

12.70

%

15.93

%

15.86

%

12.08

%

8.20

%

Dividend payout ratio

32.61

%

24.79

%

24.56

%

29.79

%

42.42

%

Fee revenue as a percent of total revenue

14.92

%

16.11

%

15.73

%

15.32

%

15.16

%

Net interest margin(1)

3.68

%

3.72

%

3.70

%

3.61

%

3.67

%

Yield on average earning assets

4.48

%

4.14

%

3.93

%

3.73

%

3.79

%

Rate on average interest-bearing liabilities

1.25

%

0.68

%

0.38

%

0.21

%

0.22

%

Net interest spread

3.23

%

3.46

%

3.55

%

3.52

%

3.57

%

Tax equivalent adjustment to net interest income
(dollars in thousands)

$

20

$

32

$

25

$

27

$

32

Non-interest income to average assets

0.80

%

0.87

%

1.12

%

0.99

%

1.04

%

Non-interest expense to average assets

2.99

%

3.04

%

3.07

%

3.02

%

3.66

%

Efficiency ratio(2)

70.53

%

65.73

%

66.62

%

68.87

%

81.53

%


(1)

The net interest margin is calculated by dividing tax equivalent net interest income by total average earning assets. Tax equivalent interest income is calculated by grossing up interest income for the amounts that are non-taxable (i.e., municipal income) then subtracting interest expense. The rate utilized is 21%. See the table below for the quarterly tax equivalent net interest income and the reconciliation of net interest income to tax equivalent net interest income. The Company's net interest margin is a common measure used by the financial service industry to determine how profitable earning assets are funded. Because the Company earns a fair amount of nontaxable interest income due to the mix of securities in its investment security portfolio, net interest income for the ratio is calculated on a tax equivalent basis as described above.

(2)

The efficiency ratio is not a measurement under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States. It is calculated by dividing non-interest expense by the sum of tax equivalent net interest income and non-interest income excluding gains and losses on the investment portfolio and sales of repossessed assets. The tax rate utilized is 21%. See the table below for the quarterly tax equivalent net interest income and a reconciliation of net interest income to tax equivalent net interest income. The Company calculates this ratio in order to evaluate its overhead structure or how effectively it is operating. An increase in the ratio from period to period indicates the Company is losing a larger percentage of its income to expenses. The Company believes that the efficiency ratio is a reasonable measure of profitability.

 

EAGLE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.
SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA BY QUARTER

4Q22

3Q22

2Q22

1Q22

4Q21

BALANCE SHEET RATIOS














Loans to deposits

104.72

%

95.83

%

91.01

%

82.96

%

83.73

%

Average interest-earning assets to average-interest
bearing liabilities

155.58

%

161.11

%

166.35

%

173.69

%

173.49

%

PER SHARE DATA














Dividends

$

0.30

$

0.29

$

0.28

$

0.28

$

0.28

Book value

29.15


28.28


28.58


29.37


32.22

Tangible book value

29.15


28.28


28.58


29.37


32.22

SHARE PRICE DATA














Closing price

$

35.95

$

36.92

$

35.44

$

35.45

$

34.65

Diluted earnings multiple(1)

9.77


7.89


7.77


9.43


13.13

Book value multiple(2)

1.23


1.31


1.24


1.21


1.08

COMMON STOCK DATA














Outstanding shares at end of period

3,490,086


3,483,571


3,481,188


3,477,020


3,454,128

Weighted average shares outstanding

3,489,764


3,487,555


3,479,573


3,472,332


3,451,383

Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted

3,489,764


3,482,820


3,479,591


3,472,332


3,451,383

CAPITAL RATIOS














Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio

8.80

%

9.35

%

9.67

%

10.19

%

10.72

%

Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

8.80

%

9.35

%

9.67

%

10.19

%

10.72

%

Total risk-based capital ratio

10.34

%

10.98

%

11.33

%

11.94

%

11.58

%

Tier 1 leverage ratio

7.84

%

8.09

%

8.34

%

8.44

%

8.57

%

Total equity to total assets

6.29

%

6.69

%

7.09

%

7.43

%

8.46

%

CREDIT QUALITY














Net charge-offs to average loans

0.04

%

(0.08)

%

(0.02)

%

0.00

%

%

Total non-performing loans to total loans

0.19

%

0.20

%

0.19

%

0.26

%

0.28

%

Total non-performing assets to total assets

0.16

%

0.16

%

0.15

%

0.19

%

0.21

%

Non-accrual loans to:














total loans

0.16

%

0.20

%

0.18

%

0.26

%

0.28

%

total assets

0.13

%

0.16

%

0.14

%

0.19

%

0.21

%

Allowance for loan losses to:














total loans

0.85

%

0.89

%

0.88

%

0.91

%

0.89

%

non-performing assets

433.45

%

442.59

%

472.67

%

357.47

%

317.68

%

non-accrual loans

518.86

%

442.59

%

488.85

%

357.47

%

322.70

%

NON-PERFORMING ASSETS:














(dollars in thousands)














Loans delinquent over 90 days

$

318

$



$

69

$



$

43

Non-accrual loans

2,162


2,427


2,015


2,606


2,723

Other real estate owned and repossessed assets

108












NET LOAN CHARGE-OFFS (RECOVERIES):














(dollars in thousands)














Loans charged off

$

491

$

80

$

41

$

47

$

42

(Recoveries)

(37)


(975)


(213)


(35)


(81)

Net charge-offs (recoveries)

454


(895)


(172)


12


(39)

PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES (dollars in
thousands)

$

930

$



$

360

$

540

$

300

ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSS SUMMARY














(dollars in thousands)














Balance at the beginning of period

$

10,742

$

9,847

$

9,315

$

8,787

$

8,448

Provision

930





360


540


300

Net charge-offs (recoveries)

454


(895)


(172)


12


(39)

Balance at the end of period

$

11,218

$

10,742

$

9,847

$

9,315

$

8,787


(1)

The diluted earnings multiple (or price earnings ratio) is calculated by dividing the period's closing market price per share by total equity per weighted average shares outstanding, diluted for the period. The diluted earnings multiple is a measure of how much an investor may be willing to pay for $1.00 of the Company's earnings.

(2)

The book value multiple (or price to book ratio) is calculated by dividing the period's closing market price per share by the period's book value per share. The book value multiple is a measure used to compare the Company's market value per share to its book value per share.

 

EAGLE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(dollars in thousands)

Unaudited
12/31/2022

Unaudited
09/30/2022

Unaudited
06/30/2022

Unaudited
03/31/2022

Audited
12/31/2021

Assets














Cash and due from banks

$

66,531

$

30,782

$

31,457

$

86,965

$

63,840

Federal funds sold

363


5,153


680


8,945


228

Securities available for sale, at fair value

158,389


156,361


181,162


194,554


193,370

Loans held for sale

153


90


399


843


876

Loans, net of allowance for loan losses

1,312,565


1,191,099


1,110,993


1,012,144


976,933

Bank premises and equipment, net

18,064


17,972


18,155


18,333


18,249

Bank owned life insurance

23,862


23,731


23,593


23,415


23,236

Other assets

36,790


47,932


36,074


29,096


26,306

Total assets

$

1,616,717

$

1,473,120

$

1,402,513

$

1,374,295

$

1,303,038

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity














Liabilities














Deposits:














Noninterest bearing demand deposits

$

478,750

$

491,184

$

477,540

$

489,426

$

470,355

Savings and interest-bearing demand
deposits

627,431


632,081


638,951


619,224


583,296

Time deposits

157,894


130,849


115,022


122,673


123,584

Total deposits

$

1,264,075

$

1,254,114

$

1,231,513

$

1,231,323

$

1,177,235

Federal funds purchased

32,980





28,575






Federal Home Loan Bank advances

175,000


75,000









Subordinated debt

29,377


29,360


29,343


29,327



Other liabilities

13,556


16,146


13,592


11,542


15,523

Commitments and contingent liabilities














Total liabilities

$

1,514,988

$

1,374,620

$

1,303,023

$

1,272,192

$

1,192,758

Shareholders' Equity














Preferred stock, $10 par value














Common stock, $2.50 par value

8,619


8,600


8,594


8,586


8,556

Surplus

13,278


13,003


12,594


12,260


12,115

Retained earnings

100,278


98,128


95,058


92,040


89,764

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss)

(20,446)


(21,231)


(16,756)


(10,783)


(155)

Total shareholders' equity

$

101,729

$

98,500

$

99,490

$

102,103

$

110,280





















Total liabilities and shareholders'
equity

$

1,616,717

$

1,473,120

$

1,402,513

$

1,374,295

$

1,303,038

 

EAGLE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(dollars in thousands)
Unaudited

Three Months Ended

Year Ended


December 31,

December 31,


2022

2021

2022

2021

Interest and Dividend Income











Interest and fees on loans

$

15,117

$

10,665

$

50,682

$

39,871

Interest on federal funds sold

15





30



Interest and dividends on securities available for sale:











Taxable interest income

815


676


3,292


2,272

Interest income exempt from federal income taxes

4


98


221


419

Dividends

60


10


109


45

Interest on deposits in banks

153


16


352


69

Total interest and dividend income

$

16,164

$

11,465

$

54,686

$

42,676

Interest Expense











Interest on deposits

$

1,474

$

373

$

2,941

$

1,677

Interest on federal funds purchased

151





170



Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank advances

891





1,295



Interest on subordinated debt

392





1,067



Total interest expense

$

2,908

$

373

$

5,473

$

1,677

Net interest income

$

13,256

$

11,092

$

49,213

$

40,999

Provision For Loan Losses

930


300


1,830


1,483

Net interest income after provision for loan losses

$

12,326

$

10,792

$

47,383

$

39,516

Noninterest Income











Income from fiduciary activities

$

1,072

$

922

$

4,149

$

1,891

Service charges on deposit accounts

423


366


1,618


1,087

Other service charges and fees

944


903


3,943


5,252

(Loss) on the sale of bank premises and equipment

(8)





(11)



(Loss) gain on sales of AFS securities







(737)


24

Gain on sale of loans HFS

331


813


1,875


1,658

Officer insurance income

219


160


714


527

Other operating income

108


198


1,794


881

Total noninterest income

$

3,089

$

3,362

$

13,345

$

11,320

Noninterest Expenses











Salaries and employee benefits

$

6,857

$

5,881

$

25,730

$

21,854

Occupancy expenses

506


484


2,068


1,803

Equipment expenses

307


251


1,121


959

Advertising and marketing expenses

332


185


770


659

Stationery and supplies

64


30


199


155

ATM network fees

233


288


1,210


1,135

Other real estate owned expenses

34


4


34


41

Loss on the sale of other real estate owned




73





201

FDIC assessment

184


197


614


606

Computer software expense

270


244


960


996

Bank franchise tax

233


198


886


781

Professional fees

409


2,642


2,019


3,760

Data processing fees

393


348


1,779


1,541

Other operating expenses

1,726


1,058


5,667


3,558

Total noninterest expenses

$

11,548

$

11,883

$

43,057

$

38,049

Income before income taxes

$

3,867

$

2,271

$

17,671

$

12,787

Income Tax Expense

670


(12)


3,150


1,766

Net income

$

3,197

$

2,283

$

14,521

$

11,021

Earnings Per Share











Net income per common share, basic

$

0.92

$

0.66

$

4.17

$

3.20

Net income per common share, diluted

$

0.92

$

0.66

$

4.17

$

3.20

 

EAGLE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.
Average Balances, Income and Expenses, Yields and Rates
(dollars in thousands)



















For the Year Ended


December 31, 2022

December 31, 2021





Interest







Interest





Average

Income/

Average

Average

Income/

Average

Assets:

Balance

Expense

Yield

Balance

Expense

Yield

Securities:

















Taxable

$

172,501

$

3,401


1.97

%

$

162,717

$

2,317


1.42

%

Tax-Exempt (1)

8,305


280


3.37

%

15,936


530


3.33

%

Total Securities

$

180,806

$

3,681


2.04

%

$

178,653

$

2,847


1.59

%

Loans:

















Taxable

$

1,121,429

$

50,509


4.50

%

$

889,035

$

39,643


4.46

%

Non-accrual

2,350





%

4,024





%

Tax-Exempt (1)

5,671


218


3.85

%

6,734


289


4.29

%

Total Loans

$

1,129,450

$

50,727


4.49

%

$

899,793

$

39,932


4.44

%

Federal funds sold

5,311


30


0.57

%

223





0.10

%

Interest-bearing deposits in other banks

27,251


352


1.29

%

68,868


69


0.10

%

Total earning assets

$

1,340,468

$

54,790


4.09

%

$

1,143,513

$

42,848


3.75

%

Allowance for loan losses

(9,852)








(7,980)






Total non-earning assets

95,639








83,146






Total assets

$

1,426,255







$

1,218,679






Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:

















Interest-bearing deposits:

















NOW accounts

$

173,843

$

663


0.38

%

$

145,652

$

312


0.21

%

Money market accounts

270,725


1,155


0.43

%

225,960


583


0.26

%

Savings accounts

179,709


130


0.07

%

156,861


92


0.06

%

Time deposits:

















$250,000 and more

62,757


560


0.89

%

67,287


411


0.61

%

Less than $250,000

62,907


433


0.69

%

58,565


279


0.48

%

Total interest-bearing deposits

$

749,941

$

2,941


0.39

%

$

654,325

$

1,677


0.26

%

Federal funds purchased

7,882


170


2.16

%

1





0.36

%

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

39,589


1,295


3.27

%







%

Subordinated debt

22,193


1,067


4.81

%








Total interest-bearing liabilities

$

819,605

$

5,473


0.67

%

$

654,326

$

1,677


0.26

%

Noninterest-bearing liabilities:

















Demand deposits

485,061








443,662






Other Liabilities

18,293








12,521






Total liabilities

$

1,322,959







$

1,110,509






Shareholders' equity

103,296








108,170






Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

1,426,255







$

1,218,679






Net interest income



$

49,317







$

41,171



Net interest spread







3.42

%







3.49

%

Interest expense as a percent of average earning
assets







0.41

%







0.15

%

Net interest margin







3.68

%







3.60

%

(1)  Income and yields are reported on tax-equivalent basis using a federal tax rate of 21%.

 

EAGLE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.
Average Balances, Income and Expenses, Yields and Rates
(dollars in thousands)

For the Three Months Ended


December 31, 2022

December 31, 2021





Interest







Interest





Average

Income/

Average

Average

Income/

Average

Assets:

Balance

Expense

Yield

Balance

Expense

Yield

Securities:

















Taxable

$

153,747

$

875


2.26

%

$

182,802

$

687


1.49

%

Tax-Exempt (1)

533


5


4.15

%

14,318


124


3.46

%

Total Securities

$

154,280

$

880


2.26

%

$

197,120

$

811


1.64

%

Loans:

















Taxable

$

1,245,038

$

15,045


4.79

%

$

957,695

$

10,643


4.42

%

Non-accrual

2,311





%

3,416





%

Tax-Exempt (1)

9,492


91


3.82

%

2,804


27


3.80

%

Total Loans

$

1,256,841

$

15,136


4.78

%

$

963,915

$

10,670


4.40

%

Federal funds sold

3,609


15


1.70

%

215





0.13

%

Interest-bearing deposits in other banks

20,305


153


2.98

%

48,473


16


0.13

%

Total earning assets

$

1,432,724

$

16,184


4.48

%

$

1,206,307

$

11,497


3.79

%

Allowance for loan losses

(10,657)








(8,583)






Total non-earning assets

108,753








90,757






Total assets

$

1,530,820







$

1,288,481






Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:

















Interest-bearing deposits:

















NOW accounts

$

177,190

$

318


0.71

%

$

154,889

$

79


0.20

%

Money market accounts

280,439


578


0.82

%

250,326


143


0.23

%

Savings accounts

177,565


40


0.09

%

166,438


25


0.06

%

Time deposits:

















$250,000 and more

64,223


296


1.83

%

65,670


66


0.40

%

Less than $250,000

75,395


242


1.27

%

57,981


60


0.41

%

Total interest-bearing deposits

$

774,812

$

1,474


0.75

%

$

695,304

$

373


0.21

%

Federal funds purchased

26,476


151


2.26

%

1





0.64

%

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

90,217


891


3.92

%







%

Subordinated debt

29,366


392


5.29

%








Total interest-bearing liabilities

$

920,871

$

2,908


1.25

%

$

695,305

$

373


0.22

%

Noninterest-bearing liabilities:

















Demand deposits

493,373








468,801






Other Liabilities

16,737








13,892






Total liabilities

$

1,430,981







$

1,177,998






Shareholders' equity

99,839








110,483






Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

1,530,820







$

1,288,481






Net interest income



$

13,276







$

11,124



Net interest spread







3.23

%







3.57

%

Interest expense as a percent of average earning
assets







0.81

%







0.12

%

Net interest margin







3.68

%







3.67

%

(1)  Income and yields are reported on tax-equivalent basis using a federal tax rate of 21%.

 

EAGLE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.
Reconciliation of Tax-Equivalent Net Interest Income
(dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended


12/31/2022

9/30/2022

6/30/2022

3/31/2022

12/31/2021

GAAP Financial Measurements:














Interest Income - Loans

$

15,117

$

13,282

$

11,663

$

10,620

$

10,665

Interest Income - Securities and Other Interest-Earnings
Assets

1,047


1,084


984


889


800

Interest Expense - Deposits

1,474


714


383


370


373

Interest Expense - Other Borrowings

1,434


753


345






Total Net Interest Income

$

13,256

$

12,899

$

11,919

$

11,139

$

11,092

Non-GAAP Financial Measurements:














Add:  Tax Benefit on Tax-Exempt Interest Income -
Loans

$

19

$

16

$

5

$

5

$

6

Add:  Tax Benefit on Tax-Exempt Interest Income -
Securities

1


16


20


22


26

Total Tax Benefit on Tax-Exempt Interest Income

$

20

$

32

$

25

$

27

$

32

Tax-Equivalent Net Interest Income

$

13,276

$

12,931

$

11,944

$

11,166

$

11,124

 

