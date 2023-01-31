Action plan issued to accelerate national anti-corruption strategy building

VIETNAM, January 31 - HÀ NỘI – Deputy Prime Minister Lê Minh Khái, head of the steering committee on building the national anti-corruption strategy by 2030, has signed a decision on the issuance of the committee’s action plan.

The strategy is intended to perfect institutions and policies on socio-economic development and anti-corruption, popularise relevant guidelines, policies and laws, avert corruption in both State and non-State sectors, recover corrupt assets, promote the society’s responsibility in the combat, and materialise the United Nations Convention Against Corruption.

The Deputy PM will direct the committee’s operations, chair its meetings, and propose the Government issue the strategy.

Inspector General Đoàn Hồng Phong will help the Deputy PM with the implementation of the committee’s tasks, and prepare the dossier for the strategy.

The steering committee is scheduled to look into the draft strategy and its dossier during its meeting on March 15, and complete the dossier before March 31, 2023.

Deputy Prime Minister Lê Minh Khái has also signed a decision to establish a working group assisting the steering committee in building the national anti-corruption strategy. The group is led by Deputy Government Inspector General Bùi Ngọc Lam.

The intersectoral team has 37 members who are leaders of the Government’s units including the Government Inspector, State Bank of Vietnam, Ministry of Science and Technology, National Assembly Office, Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front, Party Central Committee's Inspection Committee; Supreme People's Procuracy of Vietnam, Supreme People's Court, and Ministry of Public Security.

The team is in charge of supporting the steering committee in building the action plan and a draft resolution on the issuance of the strategy, among others. – VNS