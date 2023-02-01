Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,135 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 348,576 in the last 365 days.

Party chief directs key tasks for new year

VIETNAM, February 1 - HÀ NỘI — Party Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng on Tuesday chaired a meeting of the Secretariat of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) Central Committee, mapping out key tasks for the new year.

He urged authorities to ensure labourers return to work after the Tết (Lunar New Year) holiday, all public services and activities are performed smoothly to serve the people’s needs, and to ensure production activities of individuals and businesses are not affected by the long holiday.

The Party chief also ordered ministries, agencies and localities to focus on accelerating industrial and construction activities, and continue supporting sectors directly hit by the COVID-19 pandemic and the impacts of the global market, including services, logistics, aviation, tourism, textile, footwear, wood production and processing.

It is also important to implement measures to maintain national security, social order and safety, as well as strengthen the fight against crimes, especially drug-related ones, gambling and other social evils, he said.

They must also ensure social welfare measures and pay attention to improving the lives of workers, among others, the Party chief said. — VNS

You just read:

Party chief directs key tasks for new year

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.