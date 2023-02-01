Hontiveros files resolution congratulating Dolly de Leon for historic int'l award nominations

Senator Risa Hontiveros has filed Proposed Senate Resolution No. 453, congratulating Dolly de Leon for being the first Filipino actor to be nominated for the Golden Globe Awards and the British Film Academy Awards.

"Dolly's nominations show that Filipino stories, experiences, and talent have a place in the halls of prestigious award-giving bodies. What a joy to witness the world fall in love with a Filipino actor. Nakakaproud maging Pinoy," Hontiveros said.

PSR No. 453 also highlighted De Leon's character, Abigail, in the film "Triangle of Sadness. The senator said Abigail is representative of the diaspora of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) who work thankless jobs away from their home and their family.

According to the Philippine Statistics Authority, in 2021, OFWs were estimated to be at 1.83 million, with female OFWs making up the lion's share of this population at 1.10 million.

"Having Dolly, an actual Filipino, play a role that speaks to the millions of OFWs around the world, in a film with a global audience, is a big deal. She masterfully showed the complexities, the strength, and the agency of being a woman and a minority. Gamit ang kanyang husay sa pag-arte, naipakita niya ang hugis at lalim ng pagkatao ng isang babaeng OFW," Hontiveros said.

The resolution stressed that OFWs like Abigail and her Filipino colleagues on the luxury yacht are essential to the Philippine economy, to the country, and the communities they serve.

"Besides Dolly's award-winning performance as Abigail, I hope her international recognition also sparks more conversations about the conditions of Filipino migrant workers, especially women. They deserve no less than safe and secure employment, adequate and pro-active government support, and our collective respect," Hontiveros concluded.

____________________

**Please see attached PSR No. 453 in PDF format