State Route 3007 (Meridian Road) Opening with One Lane in Butler County

Indiana, PA – PennDOT is announcing that a portion of State Route 3007 (Meridian Road) between Railroad Street (T-453) and Smith Road (T-453) in Penn Township, Butler County, will be opened to one lane of traffic on February 1, 2023.

In May, a slide along the roadway required a lane restriction on Meridian Road. Core borings, a slope-stability analysis, and surveys were completed to determine a solution to repair the slide. During this data gathering process, rainy weather caused it to further deteriorate which necessitated the closure in mid-November for the safety of motorists. During the closure, additional surveys and borings were completed along with ongoing monitoring and the development of a permanent solution.

At this time, the slide has temporarily stabilized allowing for the installation of guiderail around the slide area and the opening of one lane of traffic. Traffic will be controlled using stop signs at both ends of the hazard. Advanced warning signs will alert motorists to the upcoming stop conditions.

This solution allows for the maximum width available to accommodate winter maintenance as needed as well as provides a barrier between vehicles and the slide area for safety purposes.

"Motorist safety is always our first priority," said Mike Mattis, Butler County Manager. "We have studied this slide and evaluated the data we've been gathering since May. This is our best temporary solution to open the roadway to one lane without disturbing it further as we continue to work towards a permanent solution."

Plans are underway for a permanent fix which may entail shifting the roadway to a new location further into the hillside. This solution will be further evaluated through the design process. There is no timetable for construction to begin as additional steps (design plan, bidding, utility relocation, etc.) are required before work can begin.

"We are working through our process as efficiently as possible to provide a permanent and safe repair as the final result," said Tina Gibbs, Community Relations Coordinator.

Motorists are asked to use caution in the area. In the event the slide shifts or conditions change, it may be necessary to re-close the road. The area will be actively monitored for any changes.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in in Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Indiana and Jefferson counties at www.penndot.gov/District10.

MEDIA CONTACT: Tina Gibbs at 724-357-2829 or chgibbs@pa.gov.

###





