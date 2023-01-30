Bison Innovative Products is exhibiting at the NAHB International Builders’ Show (IBS) 2023
You’re Invited to Join Bison Innovative Products at IBS 2023!
NAHB International Builders’ Show® (IBS) is heading to Vegas, January 31 – February 2.
Come see us in person in Booth #C2770.
REGISTER NOW AND RECEIVE A FREE EXPO PASS!
The 2023 NAHB International Builders’ Show® (IBS) is the biggest and best show in the residential construction industry with tens of thousands of industry professionals gathering in Las Vegas, January 31 – February 2. IBS is the Essential Industry Experience where products make their debut, you discover new trends and close new deals.
CAN’T-MISS OPPORTUNITIES AT THE BUILDERS’ SHOW:
- Network and share insights with other building professionals who understand your business.
- Explore the NEW West Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center, indoor and Outdoor Exhibits and demos.
- Attend the DCW Opening Ceremonies or hot ticketed events like the Official IBS House Party, IBS Young Pro Party and the DCW Closing Concert.
- Tour the official show home of IBS, The New American Home®.
- Catch a ride from one hall to another in the underground Tesla “subway” system.
Since 1994, Bison has led the industry in designing and manufacturing versatile pedestals, pavers, and site furnishings that offer design flexibility to create beautiful rooftop environments. Our independently tested, modular deck systems allow rooftop decks to be installed quickly and easily.
Visit Bison Innovative Products in the Greenroofs.com Directory