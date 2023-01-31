Submit Comments by
FDA-2023-D-0093
FDA-2023-D-0093
Guidance Issuing Office
Center for Drug Evaluation and Research
This guideline is intended to provide recommendations on conducting bioequivalence (BE) studies 4 during both development and post approval phases for orally administered immediate-release (IR) 5 solid oral dosage forms designed to deliver drugs to the systemic circulation, such as tablets, 6 capsules, and granules/powders for oral suspension.