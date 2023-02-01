South Towns Tennis Club Names Wayne Martin as Director of Tennis
USPTA Elite Professional tennis coach Wayne Martin has been promoted to Director of Tennis at South Towns Tennis Club, where he will lead club programming.ORCHARD PARK, NY, February 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- South Towns Tennis Club, one of Western New York's premier tennis instruction and competition facilities, is pleased to introduce Wayne Martin as its new Director of Tennis. In this leadership role, Martin will oversee the club's tennis instruction program, pickleball program and guide its coaching staff.
Martin's diverse background has made him one of Western New York's most respected and versatile tennis coaches. He has over 20 years of coaching experience and is certified as an Elite Professional by the U.S. Professional Tennis Association (USPTA) and at the highest Professional level by the U.S. Professional Tennis Registry (USPTR).
He also serves as a Clinician for the U.S. Tennis Association (USTA) Eastern Section, where he helps school districts and other organizations design fun and effective tennis programming. In 2022, he was named USTA Eastern Clinician of the Year, and he has logged countless hours of 10-and-Under, Junior, Adult, Cardio, High Performance and Adaptive Tennis training. Martin joined the South Towns Tennis Club family in 2013.
"We're thrilled to name Wayne Martin as our new Director of Tennis. Wayne has a versatile skillset, on and off the court. He has the technical ability and experience to coach beginner and advanced players and truly enjoys working with all ages and abilities through a wide array of programming. In addition, Wayne has demonstrated exceptional administrative and managerial skills," said Mike Manzella, South Towns Tennis Club Operations Manager. "We are very proud of Wayne's growth, commitment and loyalty, and it's been a pleasure watching him share his passion for the game of tennis to inspire others."
Martin has trained alongside renowned coaches such as Mike Barrel, Brett Hobden, Bobby Banck and Karl Davies, and he has coached many of Western New York's top junior players to USTA and Junior Team Tennis regional and sectional championships. He has also organized many tournaments and charity events and looks forward to continuing South Towns Tennis Club's tradition of delivering exceptional instruction with a community focus.
"South Towns Tennis Club stands out for our connection to the community we serve. We cultivate relationships beyond tennis. We know who our members are, which helps us provide the best possible experience," said Martin. "Our pro staff comes from varied backgrounds and life experiences. This is important because it mirrors our tennis community and allows everyone to find the best connection to fulfill their needs. When people think of where to learn and play tennis in Western New York, I want their first and only answer to be 'South Towns Tennis Club in Orchard Park.'”
Martin played collegiately at the University of Connecticut and Southern Connecticut State University, and helped lead his high school team to a Connecticut State Championship. He is a proud member of theSt. Regis Mohawk Tribe, making him one of the few certified Indigenous Tennis Teaching Professionals in the United States.
South Towns Tennis Club and its sister club, the Village Glen Tennis Club, are complete indoor tennis instruction and competition facilities catering to tennis players of all ages and skill levels through tournaments, socials, and special programs for beginner through expert players. The clubs offer a full line of amenities, including towel service, a Pro Shop, and outdoor courts at the Village Glen. Since the 1970s, the clubs' talented staffs of professional tennis players have provided members with the tools to enhance their tennis games through expert instruction at every age in a family-friendly atmosphere.
Mike Manzella
South Towns Tennis Club
+1 716-662-9396
vgcs@villageglen.com