Suspect Sought in a Burglary Two Offense: 3000 Block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in a Burglary Two offense that occurred Friday, January 20, 2023, in the 3000 block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest.

At approximately 3:26 am, the suspect gained entry into an establishment at the listed location. Once inside, the suspect took property and then fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below and in this video: https://youtu.be/fOJudUsIe_4

Anyone who can identify this individual or has any information about these incidents should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.