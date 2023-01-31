Arrest Made in a Homicide: 1000 Block of Quincy Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch announce an arrest has been made in reference to a homicide that occurred on Saturday, January 7, 2023, in the 1000 block of Quincy Street, Northeast.

At approximately 3:56 am, members of the Fifth District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, the members located a juvenile male victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital. After all life-saving efforts failed, the victim was pronounced dead.

Detectives’ investigation at the scene revealed that a male inside of a residence, at the listed location, heard noises and observed someone that appeared to be tampering with vehicles. The male resident went outside, armed with a registered firearm, to further investigate. There was an interaction between a juvenile male and the male resident. During the interaction, the male resident discharged his firearm striking the victim. The victim was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The decedent has been identified as 13-year-old Karon Blake, of Northeast, DC.

On Tuesday, January 31, 2023, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 41-year-old Jason Lewis, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Second Degree Murder while Armed.

