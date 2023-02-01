Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,142 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 348,628 in the last 365 days.

Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Invivyd, Inc. f/k/a Adagio Therapeutics, Inc. (IVVD)

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the District of Massachusetts on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased the securities of Invivyd, Inc. f/k/a Adagio Therapeutics, Inc. (“Invivyd, Inc” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: IVVD) between November 29, 2021 and December 14, 2021, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”).

Invivyd was formed in June 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic to develop drugs for the treatment and prevention of COVID-19 and future coronavirus outbreaks. During the Class Period, Invivyd was focused on developing ADG20, an investigational monoclonal antibody treatment for COVID-19.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period defendants failed to disclose that: (i) the published epitope mapping, structural studies, and sequence analyses which defendants had used to claim ADG20 was effective against the Omicron variant were insufficient, unreliable, and inadequate to make claims of effectiveness of ADG20 against Omicron; (ii) that defendants’ claims regarding ADG20’s efficacy against Omicron lacked a reasonable factual basis; and (iii) ADG20 was over 300 times less effective against the Omicron variant as compared to its effectiveness against previous variants.

The Complaint alleges that during the Class Period Invivyd represented that ADG20 was efficacious against the Omicron variant. The Complaint alleges that on December 14, 2021, Invivyd issued a press release announcing that “[t]he in vitro data generated through both authentic and pseudovirus testing of the Omicron variant show a greater than 300-fold reduction in neutralizing activity of ADG20 against Omicron.” Thus, the Complaint alleges that Invivyd admitted the data showed that ADG20 was 300 times less effective at neutralizing Omicron than it was against the other variants and did not work against Omicron.

On this news, the price of Invivyd shares declined by nearly 80%, damaging investors.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of Invivyd, Inc. should contact the Firm prior to the April 3, 2023 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at tjmckenna@gme-law.com or gegleston@gme-law.com.

Please visit our website at http://www.gme-law.com for more information about the firm.


You just read:

Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Invivyd, Inc. f/k/a Adagio Therapeutics, Inc. (IVVD)

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Law


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.