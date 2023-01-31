The President of Turkmenistan received the Chairman of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation

31/01/2023

191

On January 30, 2023, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov received the Chairman of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation Vyacheslav Volodin, who arrived in our country on a visit at the head of the parliamentary delegation of the Russian Federation.

Warmly welcoming the speaker of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation to the hospitable Turkmen land, the head of Turkmenistan stated that at present the role of parliaments in public life is consistently increasing. Today, inter-parliamentary cooperation is one of the most important tools for maintaining a constructive dialogue between countries, strengthening effective international partnership and mutual understanding.

Expressing sincere gratitude for the warm welcome, the speaker of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation conveyed heartfelt greetings and best wishes from the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin to the head of Turkmenistan. The guest also emphasized the ongoing nature of the bilateral partnership, the dynamics of which, including in the parliamentary dimension, are set by the leaders of both countries. At the same time, it was also noted that a new impetus to Turkmen-Russian cooperation through the legislature was given by the visit to Moscow last year of the Chairman of the Halk Maslakhaty of Turkmenistan, Arkadag, the National Leader of the Turkmen people Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

The successful development of bilateral relations is fully facilitated by a constructive political dialogue and regular contacts at various levels. In this aspect, the importance of the recent official visit to Turkmenistan by the Chairman of the Government of the Russian Federation was noted. In the course of the meetings and negotiations held, the mutual desire of the parties for the further progressive development of Turkmen-Russian cooperation was confirmed, a solid package of documents was signed. A joint business forum was also held in Ashgabat. All this is intended to give qualitatively new incentives to interstate partnership.

In the context of the exchange of views on priority areas of cooperation, the effective nature of interaction in the trade and economic sphere, including in such sectors as energy, industry, transport, etc., was noted. .

An integral part of the Turkmen-Russian relations are fruitful contacts in the humanitarian field - through education, science, healthcare and culture.

A separate topic of the conversation was inter-parliamentary cooperation, considered as another important tool for rapprochement and strengthening mutual understanding between the two states and their peoples. At the same time, the need was emphasized to develop this area in order to provide legislative support for the agreements reached and decisions taken at the highest level.

Confirming the readiness of our country to continue to contribute in every possible way to the activation of this partnership, the head of Turkmenistan, taking the opportunity, conveyed warm words of greeting and best wishes to the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin.

At the end of the meeting, expressing confidence that traditionally friendly, good-neighborly interstate relations would continue to develop dynamically, filled with new content, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov and Chairman of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation Vyacheslav Volodin wished each other health and success, and the peoples of both countries - well-being and prosperity.