Community Oncology Alliance’s Patient Feedback Surveys Reach 200,000 Patient Responses
Milestone for Use of Free COA Patient Feedback Tools Closely Follows Release of Condensed Survey, Enabling Patients to Submit Data More EasilyWASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES, February 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Community Oncology Alliance (COA), a non-profit organization dedicated to advocating for community oncology practices and the patients they serve, announced today that patient responses to its two patient feedback surveys have topped the 200,000 mark. The COA Patient Satisfaction and PROMOnc surveys are available for free to all interested and registered oncology practices and are designed to help practices collect and interpret patient feedback on variables like wait time, provider responsiveness, patient satisfaction, and effectiveness of communication.
First created in 2012, the COA Patient Satisfaction Surveys are available in five languages, can be taken on paper or online, and allow practices to benchmark their performance against national averages, others in their geographic area, and practices of similar size or with similar patient populations. A condensed version of the survey was created in 2022 to help practices collect follow-up data after initial feedback had been collected and acted upon.
The Patient-Reported Outcome Measures Oncology, or PROMOnc, Survey, tracks patient outcomes like pain, fatigue, and quality of life. Developed collaboratively by COA and the Purchaser Business Group on Health (PBGH), the PROMOnc Survey is free to registered practices and allows them to track clinical outcomes throughout the care process. Crucially, the survey currently aligns with the care goals defined in the Enhancing Oncology Model (EOM), the upcoming value-based payment model created by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.
The 200,000-response milestone is a proud moment for COA. Not only does it indicate that practices see the feedback tools as useful, but it also shows that patients are responding to them as valuable avenues of communication. COA is excited to watch as practices integrate patient feedback and continuously refine their care, reaffirming community oncology’s status as the nation’s preferred setting for cancer care.
“This is a significant achievement for COA and our mission to improve the patient experience, as well as ensure high-quality practice operations," said Shiela Plasencia, director of practice support at COA. “Our member practices are always seeking new ways to achieve higher levels of care, and the overwhelming response to these surveys inspires those of us in the practice improvement space.”
Interested practices can learn more about the COA patient feedback tools and sign up to start using them at https://communityoncology.org/resources/patient-feedback-tools/.
About the Community Oncology Alliance: COA is a non-profit organization dedicated to advocating for community oncology practices and, most importantly, the patients they serve. COA is the only organization dedicated solely to community oncology where the majority of Americans with cancer are treated. The mission of COA is to ensure that patients with cancer receive quality, affordable, and accessible cancer care in their own communities. More than 5,000 people in the United States are diagnosed with cancer every day and deaths from the disease have been steadily declining due to earlier detection, diagnosis, and treatment. Learn more at www.CommunityOncology.org. Follow COA on Twitter at www.twitter.com/oncologyCOA or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/CommunityOncologyAlliance.
