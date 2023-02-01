Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,138 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 348,535 in the last 365 days.

Regulators Ask AG Bonta for Opinion on Interstate Cannabis Sales

California regulators took the first step toward launching an interstate cannabis market by formally asking Attorney General Rob Bonta to weigh the liability risks of such a move. In a letter dated Friday and released publicly on Monday, Nicole Elliott, director of the Department of Cannabis Control, argued that allowing cannabis sales among licensing states would not pose a significant legal threat to California, even though marijuana possession and distribution remain illegal under the federal Controlled Substances Act.

You just read:

Regulators Ask AG Bonta for Opinion on Interstate Cannabis Sales

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.