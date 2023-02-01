“I wouldn’t say it was in the cards by any means,” the judge said in a recent interview after three years in the job. “I enjoyed being an advocate, representing victims of crimes. Back when I was a DA, I did not have my eyes set on being a judge by any means. There was probably even a point where I was sitting in court one day and looking at a judge in the busy courtroom thinking, ‘That doesn’t look great.’”
You just read:
Judicial Profile: Fresno County Judge Samuel Dalesandro
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.