Irvine Digital Media Agency Sprinkles Media Wants To Help Businesses Succeed With Digital Marketing Services
The California-based digital marketing agency serves small and large businesses nationwide, whether they deal in medicine, home improvement, or the environment.
At Sprinkles Media, we understand that every business is unique, and we work closely with our clients to create customized solutions that meet their specific needs”IRVINE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sprinkles Media, a leading digital media agency, announced the continuation of its comprehensive digital marketing services today.
— Jess Park
The services for small and large businesses include Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Search Engine Marketing (SEM), social media marketing, branding, and overall digital marketing services.
The goal is to help businesses improve their online presence, increase web traffic, and grow their bottom lines.
"In today's digital age, every business needs a strong online presence," said Tyler Eisenthart, co-founder and CMO of Sprinkles Media. "Our team of experienced digital marketing professionals is dedicated to providing businesses with the tools and strategies they need to succeed online."
For example, Sprinkles Media's SEO services help businesses improve their search engine rankings and drive more website traffic. Likewise, the company's SEM services use targeted advertising to reach potential customers and drive conversions.
And finally, Sprinkles Media's social media marketing services help businesses create engaging content and build a robust online presence on platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
SEO And Summit Health
Summit Health is a renowned multidisciplinary network of physicians and specialists in New Jersey. But big-name recognition alone couldn’t help them achieve organic SEO results. And when it comes to medical services, potential patients need all the direction and information they can get. With Sprinkles Media's help, Summit Health achieved higher keyword rankings and increased its online visibility.
"Summit Health was facing challenges with their online presence and keyword rankings," said Eisenhart. "Our team of experienced SEO professionals worked closely with Summit Health to develop a customized solution that met their specific needs."
Sprinkles Media's SEO services included keyword research, on-page optimization, and off-page optimization. The company's team of experts used data-driven tactics to improve Summit Health's search engine rankings and drive more traffic to its website.
As a result of Sprinkles Media's efforts, Summit Health saw a significant increase in its keyword rankings and online visibility. The company's website now ranks higher for a variety of keywords, with a 152% increase in keywords that appear on the first page of Google's search results.
"We are thrilled with the results Sprinkles Media has delivered for Summit Health," said Andy Chang. "Their expertise in SEO has helped us improve our online presence and reach more potential customers."
This continued successful partnership with Summit Health will hopefully carry that momentum into helping CityMD, New York's largest urgent care network.
After a historic merger in 2019, Summit Health and CityMD are eager to help patients and inform them of the most pertinent and up-to-date medical news and info available. With Sprinkles Media, Summit Health is one massive step closer to its goal of reaching any and all who need medical assistance.
Branding And Websites
The agency also offers branding services, helping businesses establish a strong brand identity and improve customer recognition. Sprinkles Media's digital marketing services are designed to help companies to improve their online presence, drive traffic, and increase conversions.
"A company's website is often the first impression potential customers have of the business," said Jess Park, co-founder and CEO of Sprinkles Media. "Our goal is to help companies make the best possible impression by creating a visually stunning, user-friendly website that accurately reflects their brand."
Sprinkles Media's website redesign services help businesses improve the look and feel of their websites. The company's experienced web designers and developers work closely with clients to understand their goals and objectives and create custom solutions that meet their specific needs.
The agency's rebranding services help companies establish a strong brand identity and improve customer recognition. Sprinkles Media's team of branding experts works with clients to develop a new brand strategy, including logo design, brand messaging, and visual identity.
"Our goal is to deliver results that drive success for our clients."
With a focus on delivering value and results, the company also provides ongoing support and consultation to ensure that its clients receive the best possible results.
About Sprinkles Media
Sprinkles Media is a full-service digital media agency that provides comprehensive digital marketing services to small and large businesses. With a focus on delivering value and results, Sprinkles Media helps companies to improve their online presence, increase web traffic, and grow their bottom lines.
