Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,125 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 348,592 in the last 365 days.

Chief Justice Guerrero’s first opinion limits attorney fee awards against plaintiffs in election law cases

The court’s unanimous opinion by Chief Justice Patricia Guerrero — her first as a Supreme Court justice — concludes that, even though the pertinent attorney provision of the Act is facially neutral on the issue (the statute says “[t]he court may award [attorney fees] to a plaintiff or defendant who prevails”), it should be interpreted “to impose an asymmetrical standard, which constrains the trial court’s discretion to award attorney’s fees to a prevailing defendant.” This is the same standard the court applied in actions alleging violations of the California Fair Employment and Housing Act.

You just read:

Chief Justice Guerrero’s first opinion limits attorney fee awards against plaintiffs in election law cases

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.