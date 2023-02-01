Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,120 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 348,592 in the last 365 days.

ICYMI: Secretary Calls Attention To Election Worker Exodus

PHOENIX – On Monday evening, Secretary Adrian Fontes spoke with Ali Velshi on MSNBC to discuss the recent resignation of exemplary elections director, Lisa Marra of Cochise County. The Secretary went on to address the numerous resignations that have occurred in elections departments across Arizona as a consequence of harassment spurred by disinformation.

"We've lost election directors in Yuma County, Cochise, Pima, Yavapai, Pinal County twice, Santa Cruz County, and County Recorders and elected registrars of voters in Pinal, Yavapai, Yuma, Santa Cruz. We only have 15 counties in Arizona. We are in an emergency," said Secretary Fontes, "I know their names. I worked with them when I was the Maricopa County Recorder. These are good, decent, honorable Americans. They are Republicans and Democrats and Independents. They are folks who just want to get the job done. [When] these folks leave these offices [...] their experience is going with them."

The Secretary went on to attribute these losses in personnel to the exhausting impact of disinformation and threats perpetuated by bad actors, "We need to end this nonsense. But we need to do it with vigor and with strength because I think that is the only language that these terrorists are going to pay attention to."

Watch the full interview here - https://www.msnbc.com/the-last-word/watch/az-secy-of-state-decries-maga-election-lies-as-terrorism-162168389817

The Fontes Administration is pushing at the Arizona State Legislature for additional budget resources that can be used to hire staff to train election workers and support the staffing and resource needs throughout Arizona's 15 counties. Additionally, the Fontes Administration is working to provide more privacy protection for election workers facing harassment and advocating for increased penalties for crimes against election workers. More information on these initiatives will be released in the coming weeks.

You just read:

ICYMI: Secretary Calls Attention To Election Worker Exodus

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.