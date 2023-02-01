Submit Release
CONTACT: 

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

John Gage, (531) 510-8529

 

Governor Pillen To Testify on Slate of Bills This Week 

LINCOLN, NE – Governor Jim Pillen will testify on a slate of bills this week, starting Wednesday, February 1. All bills will be heard by the Revenue Committee. Below is the complete list of dates and introduced legislation: 

 

Feb. 1 (LB589)          Adopt School District Property Tax Limitation Act

Feb. 2 (LB754)         Reduce Individual & Corporate Income Tax Rates

Feb. 2 (LB783)          Eliminate Levy Authority of Community College Areas

Feb. 3 (LB820)          Adopt Agricultural Valuation Fairness Act

Feb. 3 (LB753)          Adopt Opportunity Scholarships Act and Provide Tax Credits

Hearings will be streamed live here.

The listed bills are among those supporting Governor Pillen’s budget initiatives aimed at providing tax relief, making the state more competitive and giving Nebraska students choices over where they attend school.

