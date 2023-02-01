Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,118 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 348,461 in the last 365 days.

Farmers in Manitoba urged to "make the call" on World Wetlands Day

Ducks Unlimited Canada wants all Manitoba producers to explore conservation options

BRANDON, MB, Jan. 31, 2023 /CNW/ - On World Wetlands Day, February 2, Ducks Unlimited Canada (DUC) is recognizing and helping farmers who are taking action to preserve natural habitat on their land.

"Science shows that wetlands can improve crop and livestock production in many ways," says Mark Francis, DUC's manager of provincial operations in Manitoba. "I encourage farmers and ranchers to celebrate World Wetlands Day by contacting DUC or the conservation group of their choice to map out a plan to preserve and restore these vital marshes and ponds."

Wetlands increase the number of pollinators in farm fields, which means better crop pollination and higher yields. Other beneficial insects found in wetlands are predators of common crop pests—flea beetles in canola, for example.

DUC research shows wetlands can cool the air temperature in local fields by up to three degrees Celsius, reducing heat stress in vulnerable crops. Another DUC study found restoring drained wetlands can reduce nitrogen and phosphorus running off farm fields into creeks, rivers and lakes.

Since 1938, DUC has partnered with more than 1,500 landowners in Manitoba to conserve more than 700,000 acres. However, the southwest region of the province continues to experience high rates of wetland loss each year.

To reward conservation-minded Manitobans, DUC plans to provide $15.1 million in financial incentives and programming in the coming year, including average payments of $100,000 to landowners who commit to protecting wetlands.

A new guidebook detailing DUC conservation programs for farmers is available to view and download.

Ducks Unlimited Canada (DUC) is the leader in wetland conservation. A registered charity, DUC uses sound science and partners with government, industry, non-profit organizations, Indigenous Peoples and landowners to conserve wetlands that are critical to waterfowl, wildlife and the environment. To learn more about DUC's innovative environmental solutions and services, visit www.ducks.ca

SOURCE DUCKS UNLIMITED CANADA

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2023/31/c9989.html

You just read:

Farmers in Manitoba urged to "make the call" on World Wetlands Day

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.