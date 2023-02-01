Sealy & Company Celebrates Record Breaking Year in Acquisition Volume Coupled with Top Rankings, Platform Growth, and Continued Employee Satisfaction

Since its founding in 1946 by J. Pollard Sealy, Sr., Sealy & Company has grown into a fully-integrated commercial real estate investment and operating company. As a 4th-generation, family-owned business, Sealy is a recognized leader in the industrial real estate market, with over $6 billion in investment volume in the last 20 years alone. As of year-end 2022, the firm owns and manages approximately $2.5 billion in assets encompassing 30 million square feet across 28 US markets.

2022 proved to be another monumental year in Sealy & Company's strong record of achievement, with the firm posting a number of company records and accolades, including:

Record year in acquisition volume – at $631+ million in 2022, a $50 million increase from the previous year. The total acquisition volume comprises 18 deals with an average deal size of $35 million.

Substantial increase in square footage – at over 8.58 million square feet, 2022 marked another record-breaking year for the company in total square footage added to Sealy portfolios. Over 63% of the square footage acquired in 2022 was from deals brought to Sealy & Company on an off-market basis.

Most active buyer of industrial space among private owner/operators - in terms of investment volume according to Real Capital Analytics, marking the sixth consecutive year to be recognized among the top buyers.

Breakthrough investments in six new markets – the company's portfolio now covers 28 markets. In 2022 Sealy made acquisitions expanding the company's footprint in Dayton, OH; Des Moines, IA; Fort Myers, FL; Lakeland, FL; Phoenix, AZ; and Pittsburgh, PA. These deals were the first acquisition in Sealy's history in all markets except Phoenix, where Sealy & Company has previously developed and owned industrial property.

Great Place To Work Certified for the fourth consecutive year - Sealy & Company continues to expand the firm's community involvement, philanthropic contributions, and thriving company culture.

Growth in employee headcount & expansion of intern opportunities – in 2022, Sealy & Company added eleven new positions marking a 4.32% increase. It offered internship opportunities in three departments, building relationships for future Sealy Team members.

"Looking forward, Sealy will remain steadfast in executing our 50+ year refined business strategy for investing in industrial real estate. We feel that industrial real estate will continue to be the product of choice, showing its resiliency in the market as we have seen in operating and investing over the last seven decades. Sealy & Company will continue to enhance our operating platform, empower our people, and live into our brand," states Scott P. Sealy, Sr, Chairman for Sealy & Company.

"Our team is poised and uniquely positioned to capitalize on the industrial investment landscape of 2023 as we push forward in our pursuits to continue to acquire quality constructed, well-located, more stabilized industrial properties in key markets across the US," added Scott P. Sealy, Jr, Chief Investment Officer for Sealy & Company

Sealy & Company begins 2023 with a strong pipeline of investment opportunities of institutional quality assets poised to execute its investment goals backed by its full-service platform. Sealy's proven track record of consistently outperforming industry benchmarks has contributed to the success we have realized over the company's lifetime and will be the catalyst moving our firm forward to future accomplishments.

For more news and information regarding Sealy & Company, please visit the company's website at www.Sealynet.com.

About Sealy & Company

Sealy & Company, a fully-integrated commercial real estate investment and operating company, is a recognized leader in acquiring, developing, and redeveloping regional distribution warehouses, industrial/flex, and other commercial properties. Sealy provides a full-service platform for high-net-worth individuals and institutional investors through our development, management, and brokerage divisions. Sealy & Company has an exceptional team of over 100 employees located in four regional offices, with corporate offices in Dallas, TX and Shreveport, LA.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230131006170/en/