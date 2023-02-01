Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,105 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 348,509 in the last 365 days.

LUNDIN GOLD SHARE CAPITAL AND VOTING RIGHTS UPDATE

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 31, 2023 /CNW/ - Lundin Gold Inc. LUG (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUG) LUGDF ("Lundin Gold" or the "Company") reports the following in accordance with the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. View PDF version.

As a result of the exercises of stock options issued under Lundin Gold's equity compensation plans during the month of January, the Company now has 235,999,595 common shares issued and outstanding with voting rights as at January 31, 2023.

This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the Company under the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act on disclosure of major shareholdings (Transparency Rules).

About Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold, headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, owns the Fruta del Norte gold mine in southeast Ecuador. Fruta del Norte is among the highest-grade operating gold mines in the world. 

The Company's board and management team have extensive expertise in mine operations and are dedicated to advancing Fruta del Norte responsibly. The Company operates with transparency and in accordance with international best practices. Lundin Gold is committed to delivering value to its shareholders, while simultaneously providing economic and social benefits to impacted communities, fostering a healthy and safe workplace and minimizing the environmental impact. The Company believes that the value created through the development of Fruta del Norte will benefit its shareholders, the Government and the citizens of Ecuador.

Additional Information

The information in this release is subject to the disclosure requirements of Lundin Gold under the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. This information was publicly communicated on January 31, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. Pacific Time through the contact persons set out below.

SOURCE Lundin Gold Inc.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2023/31/c0148.html

You just read:

LUNDIN GOLD SHARE CAPITAL AND VOTING RIGHTS UPDATE

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.