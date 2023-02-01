Indian Fertilizer Market 2023-2028: Industry Overview, Price Analysis, Drivers, Demand and Forecast Report

The Indian Fertilizer market is driven by rapid urbanization and the decreasing availability of arable land.

How big is the fertilizer industry in India?

IMARC Group’s latest research report, titled “Indian Fertilizer Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” The Indian fertilizer market size reached INR 898.5 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach INR 1,188.3 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.85% during 2023-2028.



Fertilizer refers to a natural or artificial substance added to the soil to promote the healthy growth and productivity of farm crops. It is produced using livestock manure, municipal sludge, industrial waste and carbon-based agricultural waste. It comprises several nutrients and microbes, including potassium, nitrogen, and phosphorus, that are essential for efficient plant growth and to maintain the water retention capacity and natural fertility of the soil. As a result, it plays a significant place in the success of India's green revolution and self-reliance in food-grain production. Some of the commonly available fertilizer variants in India include phosphatic, nitrogenous, potash and micronutrient.



Get Free Sample Copy of Report at – https://www.imarcgroup.com/indian-fertilizer-market/requestsample



What is the demand for fertilizers in India?

The escalating need for sustainable food production majorly drives the market in India. This is attributed to the growing population along with the increasing popularity of agriculture on a commercial level across the country. In recent years, numerous initiatives have been undertaken by the government in order to improve credit availability and investments, increasing the provision of quality inputs and promoting infrastructure development, further boosting the market growth. Moreover, continuous product innovations, such as the launch of nano-fertilizers (NFs) that aid in maintaining flat green grounds and fields, is creating a positive market outlook.



Browse Full Report With TOC: https://www.imarcgroup.com/indian-fertilizer-market



Indian Fertilizer Industry Growth Analysis:

Besides this, rising number of government and non-government awareness campaigns for educating farmers regarding the benefits of fertilizers. For instance, various promotions are done through radio, television and customized rural workshops to enhance the consumption of fertilizers in the country is significantly supporting the Indian fertilizer market. Furthermore, continuous technological advancements and the widespread adoption of advanced farming techniques are contributing to the growth of the market. Apart from this, key players are heavily investing in extensive research and development (R&D) activities for introducing bio-fertilizers due to the growing environmental consciousness among individuals is propelling the growth. Other factors driving the market include increasing awareness and widespread adoption of organic farming practices and declining arable land.



Do you know more information, Contact to our analyst at– https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=1044&flag=C



Key Market Segmentation:



Biggest Suppliers in Indian Fertilizer Industry :

Coromandel International Limited

Deepak Fertilizers and Petrochemicals Corporation Limited

Fertilizers And Chemicals Travancore Limited (FACT)

Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Limited (GNFC)

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Limited (GSFC)

Hindustan Fertilizer Corporation Limited (HFCL)

Indian Farmers Fertilizer Cooperative Limited (IFFCO)

Krishak Bharati Cooperative Limited (KRIBHCO)

MADRAS FERTILIZERS LIMITED



Breakup by Product Type:

Chemical Fertilizers

Biofertilizers



Breakup by Segment:

Complex Fertilizers

DAP

MOP

Urea

SSP

Others



Breakup by Formulation:



Breakup by Application:

Farming

Grains and Cereals



Oilseeds



Fruits and Vegetables



Others

Gardening



Breakup by Region:

East India

North India

South India

West India



Browse More Research Reports:



Who we are:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Media Contact

Company Name: IMARC Group

Contact Person: Elena Anderson

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1-631-791-1145

Address:30 N Gould St Ste R

City: Sheridan

State: WY

Country: United States

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com



Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com

To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Indian Fertilizer Market 2023-2028: Industry Overview, Price Analysis, Drivers, Demand and Forecast Report