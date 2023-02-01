Curative Insurance Company's Financial Strength Affirmed with A- (Excellent) Rating from AM Best

Infusion of $100 Million Demonstrates Curative's Long-Term Commitment to Its Innovative Health Plan

Curative, a leading health services company that recently launched a new employer-based $0 cost-sharing health plan in Texas, has received an A- (Excellent) financial strength rating affirmation and a Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of "a-" (Excellent) from the global credit rating agency AM Best.

"The ratings reflect Curative's balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, limited business profile, and appropriate enterprise risk management," according to AM Best, as noted in their press release.

The ratings reflect AM Best's expectation, based on Curative's business plan, that the company will maintain its risk-adjusted capitalization at the assessed level of strongest, as measured by Best Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR). "AM Best also expects Curative's capital to remain more than sufficient to support the company's future business plans," according to the AM Best release.

"We are proud that AM Best has recognized Curative's financial stability and our ability to succeed with its Excellent A- rating. Curative is well-capitalized and well-positioned to transform health insurance - and health care - in Texas and across the country," said Fred Turner, co-founder and CEO of Curative. "To further demonstrate our commitment to this venture, Curative Inc. infused $100 million in capital to augment and strengthen its Curative Insurance Company subsidiary. Curative is here to stay."

The AM Best release also stated: "In addition, Curative Inc. is committed to providing a significant investment toward building technical capabilities to support the innovative business model at Curative. Curative plans to maintain operating results around breakeven as the book of business grows over the next several years. An enterprise risk management structure has been established and is expected to evolve alongside the complexities and risks of the business. AM Best will monitor Curative's membership growth, financial metrics, and deviations from the business plan."

Curative's new health plan represents its next phase of growth and is the primary focus of the company following its successes as one of the nation's largest COVID-19 testing companies.

To learn more about Curative and its new healthcare plan, visit www.curative.com.

About AM Best

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news published and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

About Curative

Curative is a leading health care services company that has created and launched a first-of-its-kind employer-based health insurance plan. Co-founded by CEO Fred Turner and CIO Isaac Turner (no relation) in 2020, Curative is reengineering health insurance by providing unmatched simplicity and cost transparency with a competitive monthly premium and zero additional costs.* Curative is remaking our healthcare system into one that works for and supports members' whole health and well-being through every step of their personal health journey. Previously, Curative and its managed medical entities were national leaders bringing COVID-19 testing and vaccine-administration resources to bear in response to the pandemic. For more information on Curative, visit www.curative.com, or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or LinkedIn.

*To qualify, members need to complete a Baseline Visit within 120 days of the plan's effective date, which kicks off support of the member's health and well-being journey.

