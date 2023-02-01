Submit Release
Andlauer Healthcare Group to Report Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2022 Financial Results on March 2, 2023

TORONTO, Jan. 31, 2023 /CNW/ - Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. AND ("AHG" or the "Company") will release its 2022 fourth quarter and year-end financial results after market close on Thursday, March 2, 2023. Michael Andlauer, Chief Executive Officer, and Peter Bromley, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call for analysts and investors on Friday, March 3, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. (ET).

To join the conference call without operator assistance, you may register and enter your phone number at: https://bit.ly/3R8X3MG to receive an instant automated call back. Alternatively, you can dial (416) 764-8650 or (888) 664-6383 to reach a live operator that will join you into the call.

You can access a live webcast of the call under the Presentations & Events section of AHG's investor website at: www.andlauerhealthcare.com/andlauer-healthcare-presentations-events  

To access a replay of the conference call, dial 416-764-8677 or (888) 390-0541, passcode: 172834 #. The replay will be available until March 10, 2023. The webcast will be archived on the Company's website following conclusion of the call.

About AHG

AHG is a leading and growing supply chain management company offering a robust platform of customized third-party logistics ("3PL") and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector. The Company's 3PL services include customized logistics, distribution and packaging solutions for healthcare manufacturers across Canada. AHG's specialized transportation services in Canada, including air freight forwarding, ground transportation, dedicated delivery and last mile services, provide a one-stop shop for clients' healthcare transportation needs. Through its complementary service offerings, available across a coast-to-coast distribution network, AHG strives to accommodate the full range of its clients' specialized supply chain needs on an integrated and efficient basis. The Company also provides specialized ground transportation services, primarily to the healthcare sector, across the 48 contiguous U.S. states. For more information on AHG, please visit: www.andlauerhealthcare.com  

