CLASS ACTION UPDATE for VERU, NEO and ENVX: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 31, 2023 / Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court. Further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

* ADDITIONAL INFORMATION BELOW *

Veru Inc. VERU

This lawsuit is on behalf of all investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Veru Inc. common stock between May 11, 2022 and November 9, 2022, inclusive.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : February 6, 2023

According to the filed complaint, 1) the Company had withheld material adverse facts about the data from the sabizabulin Phase 3 trial and the Company's interactions with the United States Food and Drug Administration; 2) defendants misled Veru's shareholders to believe that the data from the sabizabulin Phase 3 trial was sufficient to support Emergency Use Authorization ("EUA") and even the submission of a New Drug Application without any further studies; and 3) the Company's filings concealed the true risks faced by Veru in gaining approval for its EUA request.

NeoGenomics, Inc. NEO

NEO Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased February 27, 2020 - April 26, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : February 6, 2023

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, NeoGenomics, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) defendants represented to investors that it had a "comprehensive menu" of cancer tests with "every kind of testing modality that you can use for cancer, including some of the fast-growing new ones, like next-generation sequencing," which positioned the Company as a "one-stop-shop" for pathologists and gave NeoGenomics "a competitive advantage" as a "go-to reference lab with a comprehensive menu for just about any kind of tests that you want to have done in cancer"; and (2) defendants represented that NeoGenomics could "leverage" the supposedly "fixed cost" structure of its business to improve profitability as revenue increased and touted the Company's "robust Compliance Program . . . to ensure compliance with the myriad of . . . laws, regulations and governmental guidance applicable to our business."

Enovix Corporation ENVX

This lawsuit is on behalf of all investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Enovix common stock (or Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. common stock prior to July 15, 2021) between February 22, 2021 and January 3, 2023, inclusive.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : March 7, 2023

According to the lawsuit, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Specifically, Enovix overstated its ability to produce batteries at commercial scale. Despite touting its "meaningful progress" in developing its manufacturing capabilities, Enovix continued to face serious production problems. Based on these facts, the Company's public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

