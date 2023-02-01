Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,117 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 348,513 in the last 365 days.

Evolent Health, Inc. to Release Fourth Quarter Financial Results and Host Conference Call on Wednesday, February 22, 2023

WASHINGTON, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolent Health, Inc. EVH, a health care company that delivers proven clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers, today announced it will release its fourth quarter 2022 financial results on Wednesday, February 22, 2023 after market close, with a conference call to follow at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

Shareholders and interested participants may listen to a live broadcast of the conference call by dialing 855.940.9467 or 412.317.6034 for international callers and referencing the "Evolent Health call" 15 minutes prior to the call. An audio playback of the conference call will be available on Evolent's investor relations website, ir.evolenthealth.com, for 90 days after the call.  

About Evolent Health
Evolent Health EVH delivers proven clinical and administrative solutions that improve whole-person health while making health care simpler and more affordable. Our solutions encompass total cost of care management, specialty care management, and administrative simplification. Evolent serves a national base of leading payers and providers, is the first company to receive the National Committee for Quality Assurance's Population Health Program Accreditation and is consistently recognized as a top place to work in health care nationally. Learn more about how Evolent is changing the way health care is delivered by visiting evolenthealth.com.

Seth R. Frank
Vice President, Investor Relations
Evolent Health, Inc.
sfrank@evolenthealth.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/evolent-health-inc-to-release-fourth-quarter-financial-results-and-host-conference-call-on-wednesday-february-22-2023-301735356.html

SOURCE Evolent Health

You just read:

Evolent Health, Inc. to Release Fourth Quarter Financial Results and Host Conference Call on Wednesday, February 22, 2023

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.