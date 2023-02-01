Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,117 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 348,516 in the last 365 days.

OceanaGold Provides Notice of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results and Conference Call

VANCOUVER, B.C., Jan. 31, 2023 /CNW/ - OceanaGold Corporation OGC ("OceanaGold" or the "Company") will release its financial and operational results for the quarter and year ending December 31, 2022, before market open on Tuesday, February 21, 2023. The results will be made available on the Company's website at www.oceanagold.com.   

Senior management will host a conference call / webcast to discuss the results on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, at 10:00 am Eastern Time.

Webcast Details:
To register, please copy and paste the link into your browser: https://app.webinar.net/Od2mJoY5eZN 

Conference Call Details:
Toll-free participant dial in North America: +1 888-390-0546
Participant dial in North America: +1 416-764-8688
All other countries: + 1 778-383-7413 

To join the conference call without operator assistance, you may register and enter your phone number at  

https://bit.ly/3JtoZJF to receive an instant automated call back. 

If you are unable to attend the call, a recording will be made available on the Company's website.

About OceanaGold

OceanaGold is a multinational gold producer committed to the highest standards of technical, environmental and social performance. We are committed to excellence in our industry by delivering sustainable environmental and social outcomes for our communities, and strong returns for our shareholders. Our global exploration, development, and operating experience has created a strong pipeline of organic growth opportunities and a portfolio of established operating assets including the Haile Gold Mine in the United States of America, Didipio Mine in the Philippines, and the Macraes and Waihi operations in New Zealand.

www.oceanagold.com  |   Twitter: @OceanaGold

SOURCE OceanaGold Corporation

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2023/31/c7470.html

You just read:

OceanaGold Provides Notice of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results and Conference Call

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.