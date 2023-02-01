OceanaGold Provides Notice of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results and Conference Call

VANCOUVER, B.C., Jan. 31, 2023 /CNW/ - OceanaGold Corporation OGC ("OceanaGold" or the "Company") will release its financial and operational results for the quarter and year ending December 31, 2022, before market open on Tuesday, February 21, 2023. The results will be made available on the Company's website at www.oceanagold.com.

Senior management will host a conference call / webcast to discuss the results on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, at 10:00 am Eastern Time.

Webcast Details:

To register, please copy and paste the link into your browser: https://app.webinar.net/Od2mJoY5eZN

Conference Call Details:

Toll-free participant dial in North America: +1 888-390-0546

Participant dial in North America: +1 416-764-8688

All other countries: + 1 778-383-7413

To join the conference call without operator assistance, you may register and enter your phone number at

https://bit.ly/3JtoZJF to receive an instant automated call back.

If you are unable to attend the call, a recording will be made available on the Company's website.

About OceanaGold

OceanaGold is a multinational gold producer committed to the highest standards of technical, environmental and social performance. We are committed to excellence in our industry by delivering sustainable environmental and social outcomes for our communities, and strong returns for our shareholders. Our global exploration, development, and operating experience has created a strong pipeline of organic growth opportunities and a portfolio of established operating assets including the Haile Gold Mine in the United States of America, Didipio Mine in the Philippines, and the Macraes and Waihi operations in New Zealand.

www.oceanagold.com | Twitter: @OceanaGold

