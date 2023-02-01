Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Wednesday, February 1, 2023
January 31, 2023 5:00 PM | 1 min read
OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 31, 2023 /CNW/ -
Note: All times local
|
National Capital Region, Canada
|
|
10:00 a.m.
|
The Prime Minister will attend the National Caucus meeting.
|
|
|
2:00 p.m.
|
The Prime Minister will attend Question Period.
|
|
|
4:15 p.m.
|
The Prime Minister will meet with the Premier of British Columbia, David Eby.
|
|
|
|
Note for media:
|
|
This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca
SOURCE Prime Minister's Office
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2023/31/c3704.html
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.