Since January 2023, Sunset World Group has Participated with Renovarse Foundation in its "Making Foam" Campaign in Pro of the Hygiene of the Most Vulnerable Population

CANCUN, Mexico, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Adhering to its sincere passion for social responsibility and ecology, starting in January 2023, Sunset World Group joins forces with Renovarse Foundation by donating half-use bars of soap to participate in its "Making Foam" campaign, helping to reduce diseases spread related to the lack of adequate hygiene conditions within our most vulnerable population, as well as reducing soil contamination.

As part of the amenities that hotels provide to their guests are bars of soap that, normally, guests do not use up completely during their stay. These bars of soap end up in the trash where they contaminate the soil with oils, parabens and agents derived from petroleum. On the other hand, the most vulnerable population in our country does not have easy access to this product, accentuating a hygiene problem that causes diseases.

With the "Making Foam" campaign, Renovarse Foundation encourages large hotel chains to donate partially used bars of soap so that the foundation later cleans them by removing the outer layer, mixing them with a sterilizing solution and processing them to form new soap bars. Once ready, the foundation donates them to communities that do not have easy access to hygiene products. This campaign also includes community training on the importance of hand washing and hygiene in general.

Good hygiene practices play a fundamental role in achieving compliance with several of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Simply washing hands with soap removes 90% of contaminants, and safe hand hygiene could prevent one in three children from getting diarrhoea, and almost one in five from respiratory infections such as pneumonia.

"For Sunset World Group it is very inspiring to witness how an economic engine, such as tourism, can have a positive social impact in a creative way," said Martha Richardson, Corporate Director of Operations of Sunset World Group. "That is why we are proud to participate in this campaign and inspire other companies to get involved," she concluded.

Sunset World Group is a Mexican family business founded by some of the pioneers of Cancun who helped turn it into the most sought-after tourist destination worldwide. Sunset World Group has more than 30 years of experience in the hospitality industry and a sincere passion for environmental conservation, which is why it implemented an Energy Efficiency Program by substituting supply technologies in its six hotels in Cancun and The Riviera Maya. In addition, as of February 2020, all Sunset World hotels are supplied with clean and renewable energy produced at Mexican wind farms and geothermal plants, which has considerably reduced the company's carbon footprint. The activity and gastronomy programs in all six hotels were recently updated and expanded for the enjoyment of all family members, since Sunset World Group always focuses on providing the best vacation experiences for its members and guests.

