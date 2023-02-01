Submit Release
Endeavor to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. ("Endeavor"), a global sports and entertainment company, will release its fourth quarter and full year 2022 results after market hours on Tuesday, February 28, 2023. The live teleconference to discuss these results and provide a business update is scheduled for 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET the same day.

The earnings release and the live call will be accessible via Endeavor's IR site – investor.endeavorco.com. A recording of the teleconference will also be available on Endeavor's IR site shortly following the call and will be available for at least 30 days. Questions from investors should be submitted as far in advance of the call as possible to investor@endeavorco.com.

About Endeavor

Endeavor EDR is a global sports and entertainment company, home to many of the world's most dynamic and engaging storytellers, brands, live events and experiences. The company is comprised of industry leaders including entertainment agency WME; sports, fashion, events and media company IMG; and premier mixed martial arts organization UFC. The Endeavor network specializes in talent representation, sports operations & advisory, event & experiences management, media production & distribution, experiential marketing and brand licensing.

Website Disclosure

Investors and others should note that we announce material financial and operational information to our investors using press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls, webcasts, as well as our Investor Relations site at investor.endeavorco.com. Endeavor may also use its website as a distribution channel of material Company information. In addition, you may automatically receive email alerts and other information about Endeavor when you enroll your email address by visiting the "Investor Email Alerts" option under the Resources tab on investor.endeavorco.com.

