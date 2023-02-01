NewMarket Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results

Full Year Net Income of $279.5 Million and Earnings Per Share of $27.77

Petroleum Additives Full Year Operating Profit of $378.2 Million

Continued Focus on Margin Recovery and Cost Control

NewMarket Corporation NEU Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Thomas E. Gottwald, released the following earnings report of the Company's operations for the fourth quarter and full year of 2022.

Net income for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $90.5 million, or $9.26 per share. Net income for 2022 was $279.5 million, or $27.77 per share, compared to net income of $190.9 million, or $17.71 per share, for 2021.

Petroleum additives sales for the fourth quarter were $680.3 million and reached $2.8 billion for 2022, compared to $2.3 billion for 2021. Petroleum additives operating profit for the fourth quarter was $117.1 million and for 2022 was $378.2 million, compared to $281.1 million in 2021. For the year, the operating profit increase was mainly due to increased selling prices partially offset by higher raw material and operating costs. Shipments decreased 2.9% between periods, primarily due to decreases in lubricant additives shipments. Supply chain disruptions and new sanctions introduced during 2022 as a result of the Russia-Ukraine war were the primary contributors to the decline in shipments.

During 2022, we funded capital expenditures of $56.2 million and returned $291.8 million to our shareholders through dividends ($84.3 million) and share repurchases (668,553 shares of our common stock for a total of $207.5 million). We continue to operate with low leverage, with a Net Debt to EBITDA ratio of 2.0 as of December 31, 2022.

The last three years have been characterized by unprecedented factors, including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, worldwide supply chain disruptions, inflation, and war. Accordingly, we believe that it is useful to compare our 2022 results to 2019, the last full year before these factors. Petroleum additives sales in 2022 were $578.4 million higher than in 2019, an increase of 26%. Petroleum additives operating profit in 2022 was $19.0 million higher, an increase of 5% over 2019, and shipments in 2022 were 2.8% higher than 2019. Petroleum additives operating margin for 2022 was 13.7% versus 16.5% in 2019.

We are pleased by the performance of our petroleum additives business in 2022 and the work done by our team to navigate through the many challenges of the past three years. While our efforts to resolve supply chain issues to better meet our customers' growing needs have shown improvement, we are still challenged by the inflationary environment and rising operating costs that we expect to continue into 2023. Margin recovery and cost control will remain priorities throughout 2023.

I want to thank our dedicated employees for their commitment to our business and to serving our customers. We continue to make decisions to promote long-term value for our shareholders and customers, and we remain focused on our long-term objectives. We believe the fundamentals of how we run our business - a long-term view, safety-first culture, customer-focused solutions, technology-driven product offerings, and world-class supply chain capability - will continue to be beneficial for all our stakeholders.

Sincerely,

Thomas E. Gottwald

The petroleum additives segment consists of the North America (the United States and Canada), Latin America (Mexico, Central America, and South America), Asia Pacific, and Europe/Middle East/Africa/India (Europe or EMEAI) regions.

The Company has disclosed the non-GAAP financial measures EBITDA, Net Debt, and Net Debt to EBITDA, as well as the related calculations in the schedules included with this earnings release. EBITDA is defined as income from continuing operations before the deduction of interest and financing expenses, income taxes, depreciation (on property, plant and equipment) and amortization (on intangibles and lease right-of-use assets). Net Debt is defined as long-term debt, including current maturities, less cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities. Net Debt to EBITDA is defined as Net Debt divided by EBITDA. The Company believes that even though these items are not required by or presented in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), these additional measures enhance understanding of the Company's performance and period to period comparability. The Company believes that these items should not be considered an alternative to our results determined under GAAP.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries Afton Chemical Corporation and Ethyl Corporation, develops, manufactures, blends, and delivers chemical additives that enhance the performance of petroleum products. From custom-formulated additive packages to market-general additives, the NewMarket family of companies provides the world with the technology to make engines run smoother, machines last longer, and fuels burn cleaner.

Some of the information contained in this press release constitutes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Although NewMarket's management believes its expectations are based on reasonable assumptions within the bounds of its knowledge of its business and operations, there can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from expectations.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include, but are not limited to, the availability of raw materials and distribution systems; disruptions at production facilities, including single-sourced facilities; hazards common to chemical businesses; the ability to respond effectively to technological changes in our industry; failure to protect our intellectual property rights; sudden, sharp, or prolonged raw material price increases; competition from other manufacturers; current and future governmental regulations; the gain or loss of significant customers; failure to attract and retain a highly-qualified workforce; an information technology system failure or security breach; the occurrence or threat of extraordinary events, including natural disasters, terrorist attacks, wars and health-related epidemics such as the COVID-19 pandemic; risks related to operating outside of the United States; political, economic, and regulatory factors concerning our products; the impact of substantial indebtedness on our operational and financial flexibility; the impact of fluctuations in foreign exchange rates; resolution of environmental liabilities or legal proceedings; limitation of our insurance coverage; our inability to realize expected benefits from investment in our infrastructure or from future acquisitions, or our inability to successfully integrate future acquisitions into our business; the underperformance of our pension assets resulting in additional cash contributions to our pension plans; and other factors detailed from time to time in the reports that NewMarket files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the risk factors in Item 1A. "Risk Factors" of our 2021 Annual Report on Form 10-K, which is available to shareholders upon request.

You should keep in mind that any forward-looking statement made by NewMarket in the foregoing discussion speaks only as of the date on which such forward-looking statement is made. New risks and uncertainties arise from time to time, and it is impossible for us to predict these events or how they may affect the Company. We have no duty to, and do not intend to, update or revise the forward-looking statements in this discussion after the date hereof, except as may be required by law. In light of these risks and uncertainties, you should keep in mind that the events described in any forward-looking statement made in this discussion, or elsewhere, might not occur.

NEWMARKET CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT RESULTS AND OTHER FINANCIAL INFORMATION (In thousands, except per-share amounts, unaudited) Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue: Petroleum additives $ 680,292 $ 573,387 $ 2,754,310 $ 2,343,942 All other 2,267 3,180 10,489 12,168 Total $ 682,559 $ 576,567 $ 2,764,799 $ 2,356,110 Segment operating profit: Petroleum additives $ 117,114 $ 40,656 $ 378,244 $ 281,055 All other (1,577 ) (727 ) (1,782 ) (1,525 ) Segment operating profit 115,537 39,929 376,462 279,530 Corporate unallocated expense (6,190 ) (4,623 ) (21,579 ) (21,214 ) Interest and financing expenses (10,343 ) (9,661 ) (35,202 ) (34,218 ) Loss on early extinguishment of debt 0 0 (7,545 ) 0 Other income (expense), net 9,286 4,325 35,598 23,453 Income before income tax expense $ 108,290 $ 29,970 $ 347,734 $ 247,551 Net income $ 90,522 $ 17,206 $ 279,538 $ 190,908 Earnings per share - basic and diluted $ 9.26 $ 1.65 $ 27.77 $ 17.71

NEWMARKET CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In thousands, except per-share amounts, unaudited) Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net sales $ 682,559 $ 576,567 $ 2,764,799 $ 2,356,110 Cost of goods sold 503,008 469,833 2,124,302 1,808,403 Gross profit 179,551 106,734 640,497 547,707 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 35,803 34,594 145,106 145,973 Research, development, and testing expenses 34,217 36,711 140,252 143,952 Operating profit 109,531 35,429 355,139 257,782 Interest and financing expenses, net 10,343 9,661 35,202 34,218 Loss on early extinguishment of debt 0 0 7,545 0 Other income (expense), net 9,102 4,202 35,342 23,987 Income before income tax expense 108,290 29,970 347,734 247,551 Income tax expense 17,768 12,764 68,196 56,643 Net income $ 90,522 $ 17,206 $ 279,538 $ 190,908 Earnings per share - basic and diluted $ 9.26 $ 1.65 $ 27.77 $ 17.71 Cash dividends declared per share $ 2.10 $ 2.10 $ 8.40 $ 8.00

NEWMARKET CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except share amounts, unaudited) December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 68,712 $ 83,304 Marketable securities 0 375,918 Trade and other accounts receivable, less allowance for credit losses 453,692 391,779 Inventories 631,383 498,539 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 38,338 38,633 Total current assets 1,192,125 1,388,173 Property, plant, and equipment, net 659,998 676,770 Intangibles (net of amortization) and goodwill 126,069 127,752 Prepaid pension cost 302,584 242,604 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 62,417 68,402 Deferred charges and other assets 63,625 54,735 Total assets $ 2,406,818 $ 2,558,436 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 273,289 $ 246,097 Accrued expenses 89,508 85,103 Dividends payable 17,850 16,648 Income taxes payable 16,109 4,442 Operating lease liabilities 15,569 15,709 Current portion of long-term debt 0 349,434 Other current liabilities 11,562 7,654 Total current liabilities 423,887 725,087 Long-term debt 1,003,737 789,853 Operating lease liabilities - noncurrent 46,968 52,591 Other noncurrent liabilities 169,819 228,776 Total liabilities 1,644,411 1,796,307 Shareholders' equity: Common stock and paid-in capital (with no par value issued and outstanding shares - 9,702,147 at December 31, 2022 and 10,362,722 at December 31, 2021) 0 0 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (71,995 ) (82,227 ) Retained earnings 834,402 844,356 Total shareholders' equity 762,407 762,129 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,406,818 $ 2,558,436

NEWMARKET CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES SELECTED CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW DATA (In thousands, unaudited) Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 2021 Net income $ 279,538 $ 190,908 Depreciation and amortization 82,285 84,320 Loss on early extinguishment of debt 7,545 0 Loss on marketable securities 2,977 7,440 Cash pension and postretirement contributions (9,748 ) (10,342 ) Working capital changes (204,636 ) (116,355 ) Deferred income tax (benefit) expense (42,645 ) 1,978 Purchases of marketable securities (787 ) (393,434 ) Proceeds from sales and maturities of marketable securities 372,846 10,957 Capital expenditures (56,169 ) (78,934 ) Redemption of 4.10% senior notes (350,000 ) 0 Issuance of 2.70% senior notes 0 395,052 Cash costs of 4.10% senior notes redemption (7,099 ) 0 Debt issuance costs 0 (3,897 ) Net borrowings under revolving credit facility 213,000 148,000 Repurchases of common stock (207,470 ) (196,220 ) Dividends paid (84,263 ) (85,910 ) All other (9,966 ) 4,569 (Decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents $ (14,592 ) $ (41,868 )

NEWMARKET CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION (In thousands, unaudited) Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net Income $ 90,522 $ 17,206 $ 279,538 $ 190,908 Add: Interest and financing expenses, net 10,343 9,661 35,202 34,218 Income tax expense 17,768 12,764 68,196 56,643 Depreciation and amortization 19,777 20,752 80,775 82,532 EBITDA $ 138,410 $ 60,383 $ 463,711 $ 364,301 December 31, 2022 2021 Long-term debt, including current maturities $ 1,003,737 $ 1,139,287 Less: Cash and cash equivalents 68,712 83,304 Marketable securities 0 375,918 Net Debt $ 935,025 $ 680,065 Net Debt to EBITDA 2.0 1.9

