Amcomri Entertainment's 'Left Behind: Rise of the Antichrist' Shines on Opening Weekend with Top 10 Performance at the North American Box Office

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amcomri Entertainment Inc. ("Amcomri" or the "Company") AMEN (Frankfurt: 25Y0) AMNNF, a global producer and distributor of independent movies, TV series and documentaries, has today confirmed that it's feature film production, ‘Left Behind: Rise of the Antichrist', released on Thursday, January 26th, achieved an Opening Weekend Box Office in excess of US$3 million, placing it in the North America Top 10 performers for the weekend.



Financed and produced in-house by Amcomri Productions, the highly anticipated follow up to the successful 2014 feature film opened in 1,362 select theaters. In response to the strong attendance numbers over the opening weekend theatres are extending the initial four-day run and additional theatres are being added.

Based on the New York Times best-selling book series, ‘Left Behind: Rise of the Antichrist' had opened the weekend with over 50,000 advance ticket sales across the top three theater chains alone.

"An Opening Weekend Box Office in excess of US$3 million is ahead of our expectations and is testament to the combined efforts of the Producer and Amcomri teams and their ability to execute an end-to-end lifecycle strategy," said Robert Price, Chief Executive Officer of Amcomri. "'Left Behind - Rise of the Antichrist' is Amcomri's largest production to date and we are excited to see theaters all over North America requesting extended runs following the positive response from theatregoers."

"‘Left Behind - Rise of the Antichrist' highlights Amcomri's strategic ambitions in the control of a fully diversified content library all the way from development to production and distribution. We are excited by the early response from major U.S. retailers placing orders for the DVD version of the movie, and as our distribution teams now commence international and digital sales, this movie is a clear reflection of our progress in expanding our production and distribution capabilities across global markets, including North America."

Update on other content

Alongside the release of Left Behind - Rise of the Antichrist, the Amcomri team has had a number of successes following attendance at industry markets including the Toronto International Film Festival, MIPCOM, the Richard Harris International Film Festival (of which the Company was the title sponsor), and the American Film Market. Amcomri saw a fantastic response at these markets, with many sales deals across its content platform in film, TV series and documentaries, including titles such as ‘Marlene', ‘Shamrock Spitfire', ‘Frankenstein Legacy', ‘The Ghost of Richard Harris' and ‘Bad Things in the Middle of Nowhere'.

Amcomri's TV and Documentary subsidiary, Abacus Media Rights, secured sales of almost 400 hours of programming to Australia and New Zealand following the acquisition of the Australian content business, Flame Media, in June 2022.

About Amcomri Entertainment Inc.

Amcomri Entertainment Inc. AMEN (Frankfurt: 25Y0) provides global distribution capabilities for independent movie, documentary and TV series producers as well as for its own in-house productions. With decades of experience across all key media platforms, Amcomri is rapidly becoming the go-to team for independent producers seeking the broadest possible audience for their productions. The Amcomri Entertainment Inc. group of companies includes 101 Films, 101 Films International, Hollywood Classics International, Appreciated Media Global, Amcomri Productions and Abacus Media Rights.

