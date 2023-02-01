**Update** Lewd and Lascivious Conduct with a Child / Shaftsbury Barracks
**Updated Press Release**
A mug shot has been attached with the original press release
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23B3000295
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Nicholas Grimes
STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 442-5421
DATE/TIME: January 17th, 2023, at approximately 0151 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Pownal, VT
VIOLATION: 13 VSA 2602 - Lewd and Lascivious Conduct with a Child
ACCUSED: Robert P. Florio
AGE: 39
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bennington, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On January 17th, 2023, the Vermont State Police - Bureau of Criminal Investigation Unit was notified of a lewd and lascivious incident involving a juvenile child under the age of 15. Probable cause was developed to charge Robert Florio, age 39, of Bennington, VT, with the offense of lewd and lascivious conduct with a child. The Honorable Judge Kalfus imposed conditions of release upon Robert and ordered him to appear at the Vermont Superior Court - Bennington Criminal Division on January 31st, 2023, at 1230 hours. Robert was released on his own recognizance.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: January 31st, 2023, at 1230 hours
COURT: Vermont Superior Court - Bennington Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: No
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.