Attorney General Bailey Demands Missouri Schools Adopt Resolution Prohibiting Drag Shows for Schoolchildren

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - In an effort to enforce the laws as written and protect children throughout the state, Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey directed a letter to Missouri School Board Association (MSBA) Executive Director Melissa Randol, urging MSBA to call on their members to adopt a model resolution pledging to uphold Missouri law on human sexuality instruction in public schools.

“I want Missouri to be the safest state in the nation for children, which includes preventing school officials from taking schoolchildren to drag shows,”. “That’s why I am asking the Missouri School Board Association to call on their members to adopt a resolution pledging to uphold Missouri law on what can be taught regarding human sexuality in schools. My office will use every tool at our disposal to ensure Missouri children are educated, not indoctrinated, and that parents have a say in the process.”

The letter asserts that “Adherence to the law is particularly important in the wake of recent events in which Columbia Public Schools took a group of middle school students to an event that featured a drag show performance. Drag shows are inherently sexualized performances. They are an outward expression of a desired sexuality and sexual identity. They are intended to draw attention to human sexuality in a manner that appeals to prurient interests. Drag shows have no educational value and have no place in our public schools.”

Further, the letter posits that the General Assembly carefully crafted Section 170.015 to “govern the content of human sexuality education in Missouri schools.” “School districts are required to, among other things, ‘ensure that all instruction in human sexuality is appropriate to the age of the students receiving such instruction.’ (emphasis added). Moreover, school boards are charged with making sure parents are kept informed and notified of the, ‘basic content of the district’s or school’s human sexuality instruction to be provided to the student,’ and of their right, ‘to remove the student from any part of [such]… instruction.’”

“It is my sincerest hope that MSBA will stand with me in this fight to protect Missouri children, promote adherence to Missouri law, and ensure parents are fully informed about human sexuality instruction in Missouri schools,” the letter concludes.

The full letter can be read here: https://ago.mo.gov/docs/default-source/press-releases/2023-01-31-melissa-randol---msba-letter.pdf?sfvrsn=e5ebbf62_2

