Euro Sun Announces 2023 Special Meeting of Shareholders Results and Other Corporate Updates

TORONTO, Jan. 31, 2023

Euro Sun Mining Inc., (TSX: ESM) (“Euro Sun” or the “Company”) reports, in accordance with the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange, that the nominees listed in the Management Information Circular dated December 29, 2022 (the “Circular”) for the 2023 Special Meeting of shareholders of the Company (the “Meeting”) were elected as directors of the Company. 35.355% of all of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company were represented at the Meeting.

Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Meeting on January 31, 2023 in Toronto, Ontario are set out below:

% Votes For % Votes Against Grant Sboros 99.591 0.409 Neil Said 87.348 12.652 Deborah Battiston 87.328 12.672 Scott Moore 77.624 22.376 Martin Schuermann 99.579 0.421



The disinterested shareholders of Company also approved (a) the right of Lind Global Fund II, LP (“Lind”) to exercise warrants and conversion rights under a convertible security funding agreement between Lind and the Corporation (the “CFSA”), notwithstanding that such exercise may result in Lind owning more than 19.9% of the outstanding shares of the Corporation, (b) the issuance of greater than 43,723,878 shares of the Company to Lind, pursuant to the terms of the CFSA and (c) the issuance of up to an aggregate of 8,000,000 common shares of the Company in settlement of debts of up to $2,348,333 owed to certain officers and directors of the Company.

Euro Sun’s board would like to express its gratitude to its shareholders for their continued support.

Management Updates

Following the Meeting, the Company appointed Mr. Kenny Choi as the Corporate Secretary of the Company. Mr. Choi will succeed Mr. Shaun Drake following Mr. Drake’s resignation

Mr. Choi is a corporate lawyer who is corporate secretary and legal consultant to various Canadian publicly-listed companies. He was previously an associate at a large Toronto corporate law firm, where he worked on a variety of corporate and commercial transactions. Mr. Choi studied at Western University, where he obtained a Juris Doctor from the Faculty of Law and an Honours Business Administration degree from the Ivey Business School.

The Company also announces that Mr. Bradley Humphrey has resigned as Vice President, Corporate Development of the Company. The Company thanks Mr. Humphrey for his various contributions to the Company over the past few years.

Suspension of Environmental License

In late 2022, Samax Romania SRL (“Samax”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, received a notice of action from the Cluj County court regarding an action made by Asociatia Declic against Samax for the suspension of the environmental license held by Sama with respect to the Rovina Valley project (the “Environmental Licence”), followed by an action for annulment in respect of the same Environmental License (together, the “Actions”).

The Cluj County court dismissed the grounds for suspension of the Environmental License. However, on appeal, the Cluj Court of Appeals overturned this verdict and admitted the suspension thereof. The Company will now file evidence with the Cluj County court to respond to the action for annulment of the Environmental Licence, which is pending and will continue to protect its rights and cooperate with the authorities for the development of the Rovina Valley project.

About Euro Sun Mining Inc.

Euro Sun is a Toronto Stock Exchange listed mining company focused on the exploration and development of its 100%-owned Rovina Valley gold and copper project located in west-central Romania, which hosts the second largest gold deposit in Europe.

