Planning, Housing and Parks Committee to Host Press Conference on Colocating Housing with Public Facilities 

On Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023 at 1:30 p.m., Chair Andrew Friedson and Councilmember Natali Fani-Gonzalez, joined by Council President Evan Glass, will discuss how new legislation will promote the creation of more affordable housing

ROCKVILLE, Md., Jan. 31, 2023—Members of the Planning, Housing and Parks (PH) Committee, which is led by Chair Andrew Friedson, and includes Councilmembers Natali Fani-González and Will Jawando, will host a press conference on Thursday, February 2, 2023, at 1:30 p.m. to discuss the enactment and anticipated impacts of Bill 33-22 - Capital Improvements Program – Affordable Housing Feasibility Study – Required.

Bill 33-22 strengthens the requirement for the Executive branch to assess the viability of colocating affordable housing with new or significantly renovated county-owned land or facilities. Specifically, it requires the Montgomery County Department of General Services to conduct and submit to the Council for review an affordable housing feasibility study prior to the completion of facility planning, development of the program of requirements, site selection, or land acquisition. The establishment of this checkpoint increases transparency and allows for the examination of all available information and data, not only by the Council but also by Montgomery County residents.

“Closing the affordable housing gap is critical to our County’s economic well-being and quality of life,” said Council Vice President Friedson. “With regional estimates projecting we need to double the amount of affordable housing produced annually, we have no time to waste. It is high time we work together to provide quality affordable housing in desirable locations—next to community amenities, with access to transportation—to close our affordable housing gap with dignified housing.”

