Montgomery County Council to Hold Black History Month Commemoration on February 7 at 11:30 a.m.

MARYLAND, January 31 - The commemoration will include a proclamation presentation and video interviews highlighting Black leaders who have made strides locally and nationally through different forms of resistance.

This year's commemoration will recognize Rev. Timothy B. Warner, pastor of Emory Grove United Methodist Church, Carolyn Taylor, former resident of the historic Emory Grove community, Montgomery County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Monifa B. McKnight, Michelle McNeil Gill, president of the Theta Omega Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., Kenneth Clark, former president of the Iota Upsilon Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., Willie Pearl Mackey King, civil rights activist, and Councilmembers Will Jawando and Laurie-Anne Sayles.

“We honor residents in our community who have engaged in political activism and challenged the status quo to achieve more fair and equitable representation in Montgomery County,” Council President Evan Glass said. “Resistance has always been a powerful tool in the democratic process, particularly in the fight for racial equity and social justice. This fight for justice continues.”

“This year’s Black History Month theme is Resistance and could not be more appropriate for this moment in history,” Councilmember Jawando said. “As only the second Black person elected to the Council At-Large, I know how important political representation is to ensure all voices are heard in our policy and budgetary decisions. When we have a seat at the table, we can create the change we want to see in our community and address the disparities that have had a stronghold on communities for generations.”